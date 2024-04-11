ZE Government Solutions Announces SBIR Phase II Award from the Air Force to Develop Coastal Security and Awareness on Mobile Platforms

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS) announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase II contract in the amount of $1,247,962.00 focused on coastal security and awareness to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The ZE Coastal Alert System (Z-CAS) solution will be digital, portable, and self-sustaining designed to protect valuable USAF assets on Joint Base Charleston to include the $7.5 billion in base property and capital assets spread across three seaports, two civilian-military airfields, 39 miles of rail, and 22 miles of coastline. Deploying the ZeroEyes solution with lightweight, portable platforms equipped with state-of-the-art radars, artificial intelligence for threat identification, and an aggregation platform for critical C2 operations will leave forces stronger equipped for future challenges.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now in March 2024, ZEGS will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"The ZE Coastal Alert System will proactively identify, track, and respond to imminent threats in real-time, providing warning and actionable intelligence where traditional coastal security may face challenges," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes, parent company of ZEGS. "We are thrilled to receive this SBIR Phase II award, and remain committed to excellence in national security innovation."

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About ZE Government Solutions

ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of ZeroEyes, an industry leader in proactive gun detection and situational awareness. ZEGS focuses on developing and delivering unique and proactive artificial intelligence solutions to the U.S. federal government for national security purposes. The company's software layers over existing digital cameras to help secure military installations at home and abroad while freeing manpower to perform other mission critical tasks. ZEGS is equipped to develop a wide range of solutions, including unmanned aerial drones and robotic dogs furnished with AI gun detection, portable digital video security systems, and advanced imagers that can detect threats in environments where traditional intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) actions are impossible. The company employs a robust federal government affairs effort, and is dedicated to providing situational awareness and actionable intelligence, reducing response times, and delivering clarity among chaos for the U.S. government and its military service members. Learn more about ZE Government Solutions at ZeroEyes.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 new contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com .

SOURCE ZeroEyes