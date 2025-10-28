Leon County Schools Renews and Expands ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Solution

Florida District Extends Contract with Proactive Security Leader Following Successful Two-Year Deployment

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the first AI-based gun detection video analytics platform to earn the full US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced today that Florida's Leon County Schools has renewed its contract following two successful school years. The district continues to expand its deployment of ZeroEyes' proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution to protect students, staff, and visitors against gun-related threats.

Located in Tallahassee, Leon County Schools is the sole school district of the county. The district serves more than 32,000 students annually with a mission to support an engaging, safe, and respectful learning environment that embraces change and produces successful learners who value diversity and are conscientious contributors to society.

"ZeroEyes has truly proven itself as a vital added layer of protection, and now I can't imagine beginning a school year without it," said Jimmy Williams, Chief of Safety and Security Staff for Leon County Schools. "The customer service is exceptional, and the system is clear and easy to use. Integrating this advanced technology has been an incredible experience."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and local security teams as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Leon County Schools' commitment to security doesn't go unrecognized, and we are proud to provide them with an additional layer of safety," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and cofounder of ZeroEyes. "The continuation of its deployment with ZeroEyes shows exceptional dedication to protecting their students, staff, and visitors from gun-related violence."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and was the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

SOURCE ZeroEyes