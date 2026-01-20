Zeeco, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Devco Process Heaters

Zeeco Now Designing, Engineering, and Manufacturing Process Heaters for the Midstream Oil & Gas Markets

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeeco, a global leader in advanced combustion and environmental solutions, announces the acquisition of Devco Process Heaters, a Tulsa-based fired-heater design and technology company. The move strengthens Zeeco's position in the United States midstream oil and gas market.

Jeff Hutsell (left) and Darton Zink finalized Zeeco's acquisition of Devco Process Heaters in late 2025.

Through its newly expanded capabilities, Zeeco will be a comprehensive single-source provider not only of combustion equipment but also of installation, field service, construction, and aftermarket solutions. Combined with Zeeco's industry-leading, company-owned manufacturing facilities, this acquisition ensures fast, reliable, and cost-effective delivery of complete combustion equipment solutions. The acquisition included Devco Heaters' brand, existing products, and expertise. All former Devco Heaters employees, including owner Jeff Hutsell, have been integrated into new and expanded roles within Zeeco.

"The Devco acquisition marks a significant milestone for Zeeco, reinforcing our mission to serve customers to the fullest," said Darton Zink, President and CEO of Zeeco. "It expands our midstream capabilities, enabling us to deliver a complete portfolio of solutions and equipment that provide greater efficiency, reliability, and value."

For more than 20 years, Devco Heaters has designed and manufactured direct and indirect fired heaters, thermal oxidizers, electric heater packages, and auxiliary equipment. These solutions serve applications in the midstream, petrochemical, aircraft testing labs, food processing, and other industries.

"As Devco Heaters enters this new chapter with Zeeco, I'm excited to hand over the brand and personally join Zeeco to continue our momentum to serve clients globally," Hutsell said. "I have great confidence in Zeeco's leadership, people, and culture, and believe our combined strengths will deliver exceptional value for years to come."

The acquisition was finalized on December 5, 2025.

About Zeeco, Inc.

Founded in 1979, Zeeco has steadily become the world leader in designing and manufacturing advanced combustion and environmental solutions. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, Zeeco is a privately held business with more than 3,000 employees and 30+ global locations. The company executes thousands of projects yearly for refining, production, petrochemical, LNG, power, pharmaceutical, biogas, and other industries. ZEECO® products and solutions include ultra-low-NO x burners, flare systems, thermal oxidizers, vapor control, rentals, aftermarket solutions, global field services, combustion electronics, and process heaters. Zeeco's comprehensive offering helps customers reduce emissions, optimize processes, and maximize operating efficiency while meeting global environmental compliance requirements. Zeeco also operates the world's largest combustion research and testing facility, as well as a manufacturing facility, on a 250-acre campus at its Global Technology Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, USA. Learn more at Zeeco.com.

About Devco Process Heaters

Devco Process Heaters, founded in 2005 and privately owned by Zeeco, Inc. since December 2025, delivered safe, efficient, and cost-effective heating solutions for the energy and process industries. With more than 200 installations worldwide, Devco specialized in direct and indirect fired heaters, backed by a commitment to safety, quality, and client-focused service that exceeds expectations.

Contact: Mandy Vavrinak

Crossroads Communications

(918) 633-4397

[email protected]

SOURCE Zeeco, Inc.