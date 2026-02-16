Zeeco, Inc. Expands Global Presence with Acquisition of Japan-Based Applicot Corporation

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeeco, a global leader in advanced combustion and environmental solutions, today announced the acquisition of Applicot Corporation, a leading Japanese combustion company. This strategic move strengthens Zeeco's footprint in the Japanese domestic market and enhances local support for Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) customers throughout the region.

Darton Zink (left) and Susumu Morita shake hands after they finalize the acquisition of Applicot by Zeeco, Inc.

Applicot has operated as an official licensee of Zeeco for more than 35 years. Zeeco's acquisition of the company combines Applicot's strong market presence with Zeeco's global resources, manufacturing infrastructure, and innovative technologies to deliver comprehensive combustion solutions to customers in Japan.

"Bringing Applicot fully into the Zeeco family marks an exciting milestone in our growth strategy," said Darton Zink, President and CEO of Zeeco. "This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing localized expertise backed by global capabilities, ensuring our customers receive the highest level of service and support."

While Applicot's core business has historically focused on flare systems, Zeeco plans to expand Applicot's capabilities to include a full range of combustion and environmental solutions, delivering greater value to customers across multiple industries.

"Zeeco has played a trusted and important role in Applicot's history for decades," said Susumu Morita, Managing Director of Applicot. "Becoming a fully integrated member of the Zeeco family is a natural progression and one that creates new opportunities for our team and the customers we proudly serve."

Applicot will remain a trusted brand in Japan as a wholly owned subsidiary of Zeeco. Zeeco's acquisition of Applicot was finalized on January 13, 2026.

About Zeeco, Inc.

Founded in 1979, Zeeco has steadily become the world leader in designing and manufacturing advanced combustion and environmental solutions. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, Zeeco is a privately held business with more than 3,000 employees and 30+ global locations. The company executes thousands of projects yearly for refining, production, petrochemical, LNG, power, pharmaceutical, biogas, and other industries. ZEECO® products and solutions include ultra-low-NO x burners, flare systems, thermal oxidizers, vapor control, rentals, aftermarket solutions, global field services, combustion electronics, and process heaters. Zeeco's comprehensive offering helps customers reduce emissions, optimize processes, and maximize operating efficiency while meeting global environmental compliance requirements. Zeeco also operates the world's largest combustion research and testing facility, as well as a manufacturing facility, on a 250-acre campus at its Global Technology Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, USA. Learn more at Zeeco.com.

About Applicot Corporation

Applicot Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zeeco based in Yokohama, Japan, was founded in 1986 and has maintained a strong relationship with Zeeco for nearly 40 years. For decades, Applicot has supplied combustion equipment for capital projects throughout Japan and beyond. As part of Zeeco, Applicot continues to support customers in Japan and abroad with reliable products and local expertise.

