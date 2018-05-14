Zeel Announces Most Flexible Mobile Massage Membership Program

"As the leader of the Massage On Demand category, we wanted to upgrade our membership program to create more options, including allowing friends and family to receive massages at a discount and for members to enjoy their special rate anywhere they book across the nation," says Samer Hamadeh, CEO and founder of Zeel. "People recognize massage as an essential part of their wellness routine, just as they would a gym membership. It's our mission to make the health, wellness, and stress-relief benefits of massage attainable, easy, and convenient. Zeel's improved membership model is now more generous and flexible than ever."

Benefits of the updated membership include:

No initiation fee to join

Free cancellation or option to pause at any time

Unlimited discounted massages

Optional complementary massage table and sheet set* ( $249 retail value)

retail value) Ability to share discounted rate with friends and family

Credits that roll over and never expire

Option to purchase gift cards with credits

Member rates that apply when traveling

Zeel is the Most Trusted Name in Massage® and works with a network of over 10,000 vetted and licensed therapists nationwide. Massages are booked on the Zeel app for iPhone or Android, and on zeel.com. Customers choose from Swedish, deep tissue, sports, prenatal, couples massage, and a custom sleep massage specially-designed to treat insomnia and sleep insufficiency.

In addition to its in-home massage service, Zeel is the only company to offer such a robust menu of B2B massage offerings – including the award-winning massage therapist staffing solution, Zeel Spa℠; the in-room massage service for hotels, Zeel Concierge®; and the chair massage program; Zeel Corporate Wellness.

"Our company has seen consistent growth due to our trusted industry reputation and continual innovation. The Zeel motto is to Power Massage Everywhere and by dramatically refining our membership we are changing the massage industry yet again, making the wellness benefits of massage more accessible," says Hamadeh.

About Zeel

Zeel created the Massage On Demand category in 2012 and was the first company to bring same-day, in-home massages to customers. Named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur and one of the fastest-growing companies in the country by Inc., Zeel is the leading and largest on-demand massage provider with over 10,000 licensed massage therapists serving over 85 U.S. cities. With best-in-class security protocols, Zeel offers on-demand, at-home massages in as little as an hour, 365 days a year, with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm. Zeel is also home to Zeel Spa, the on-demand staffing solution for spas; Zeel Concierge, which enables hotels to provide in-room massage bookings for guests; and Zeel Corporate Wellness, which brings chair massages to companies, events, and workplaces.

