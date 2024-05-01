ZEEL HELPS SCHOOLS SAY "THANK YOU" TO TEACHERS

With On-Site Chair Massage During Teacher Appreciation Week

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "An apple for teacher" may be a thing of the past because schools nationwide are stepping up their appreciation game. Zeel, the leading tech-enabled platform for bringing health and wellness services to the home and office, is working with thousands of schools to reward teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 6-10, 2024.

Zeel offers the benefit of a chair massage in the workplace and/or the gift of an in-home massage to help reward and retain the nation's teachers. Massage is one of the best ways to quickly reduce stress, improve mood, and even alleviate insomnia—not to mention reducing the back pain so often associated with sitting.

"Year after year, ZEEL has generously allowed us to pamper our teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week with their amazing in-person massages and for this we say THANK YOU ZEEL!! We all are eternally grateful," said Mary Ponce, Associate Director at St. Bartholomew Community Pre-School.

"Schools and their administrators want to make teachers feel appreciated for all they do," said Zeel CEO Samer Hamadeh. He continued, "We're seeing interest in the programs to ensure teachers feel valued not just during Teacher Appreciation Week, but every day throughout the year."

"Additional proven benefits of these wellness programs include reduced absenteeism and higher productivity," says Dr. John Gallagher, Zeel Health's Head of MSK.

For Teacher Appreciation week, Zeel also offers school administrators and grateful parents the option to purchase credits for teachers to schedule and enjoy therapeutic massage in the comfort of their homes with appointments available 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

About Zeel

Zeel is the leading technology company connecting licensed health and wellness providers to clients and patients across 48 states. With more than 2 million in-home appointments completed, the Zeel technology platform connects patients with providers of in-home health and wellness services 7 days a week, 365 days a year. With more than 10,000 vetted, credentialed professionals in the Zeel Provider Network, services include massage therapy, behavioral therapy, and skilled nursing care.

