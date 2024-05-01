ZEEL OFFERS HOSPITALS THE OPPORTUNITY TO REWARD NURSES FOR NATIONAL NURSES WEEK

Massage is the Ideal Way to Show Appreciation to Hard Working Nurses

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, the leading tech-enabled platform for bringing health and wellness services to the home or office, is proud to partner with hospitals and medical practices across the country to reward nurses during National Nurses Week, May 6-12, 2024.

Zeel offers the benefit of chair massage in the hospital or healthcare setting and/or the gift of an at-home massage to help reward nurses for everything they do. Nursing entails long and unpredictable hours on one's feet and massage is one of the very best ways to quickly reduce stress, improve mood, alleviate insomnia and address lower back and neck pain.

"We have a proud history of nursing at Denver Health that started with the Colorado Training School for Nurses, the first school for nurses west of the Mississippi. The science of leading, coordinating and delivering high quality, compassionate care is alive in our nursing staff. We celebrate their many achievements throughout Nurses Week with multiple events each day. Providing massages during Nurses Week, and throughout the year, is one small way of showing appreciation to those who help our patients and our teams in little and big ways." - Kathy Boyle, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer, Denver Health

"Top hospital administrators are looking for novel ways to make sure their nurses feel appreciated," said Zeel CEO Samer Hamadeh. He continued, "We're seeing interest in the programs to show nurses they are deeply valued, not just during National Nurses Week, but every day throughout the year."

The proven effects of these wellness programs include pain reduction or stress relief but also the long-term benefits of reduced absenteeism and improved productivity," says Dr. John Gallagher, Zeel VP of Clinical Operations.

About Zeel

Zeel is the leading technology company connecting licensed health and wellness providers to clients and patients across 48 states. With more than 2 million in-home appointments completed,

the Zeel technology platform connects patients with providers of in-home health and wellness services 7 days a week, 365 days a year. With more than 10,000 vetted, credentialed professionals in the Zeel Provider Network, services include massage therapy, behavioral therapy, and skilled nursing care.

Media Contact: Elizabeth Amorosi

[email protected]

917-208-7489

SOURCE Zeel