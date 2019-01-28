ZeeVee Opens First Office in Southeast Asia to Serve Needs of Region's Fast-Growing AV Market

LITTLETON, Mass. and SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerating its drive into Asia, ZeeVee (www.zeevee.com) has opened an office in Singapore, its first company facility in the Asia-Pacific region, to better serve the rapidly growing commercial and residential AV market in Southeast Asia.

ZeeVee has named industry veteran Ricky Tan to lead the new operation, appointing him regional sales manager, southeast Asia. The company, based in Massachusetts, is a global pioneer and leader in the development and deployment of AV distribution systems for industrial, commercial and residential applications.

"We've been active in the Asian market for several years, thanks in large part to a strong partnership with COMM-TEC Asia, based in Hong Kong," said Bob Michaels, CEO, ZeeVee. "As our Asian business grew, it became clear we needed to have our own office in the region. Singapore is the logical choice for our first company-owned location in Asia; it offers a strong pool of local talent and a central location for easy access to all points in this important region."

According to AVIXA, the international trade association representing the audio-video industry, the Asian market is expected to capture 36 percent of the global pro AV market by 2023.

The new office will focus on several regional markets including Malaysia, Thailand, Viet Nam, Indonesia and Singapore. It will offer pre- and post-sales technical support while also working to educate the market about the company's advanced IP-based video distribution solutions for a wide array of applications.

Previously, Tan worked at Revolabs, as regional sales manager, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia; Vidyo, regional sales director, Southeast Asia; LifeSize Communications, regional manager, Southeast Asia; and ClearOne Communication, regional sales manager, South Asia. He brings hands-on experience in the market and familiarity with consultants, integrators, dealers and end-users in the region. In addition to business generation, he is tasked with promoting the company's values in the market.

"We're fortunate to have Ricky head up our team in Southeast Asia," said Michaels. "He has strong professional relationships, deep-rooted knowledge of AV technology and understands the requirements of Singapore and other Asian countries."

Tan can be reached by email at rtan@zeevee.com; or at +65 9188-8211.

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee (www.zeevee.com) is a global pioneer and leader in the development and deployment of AV distribution systems for industrial, commercial and residential applications. As the only manufacturer that can deliver multimedia content over fiber, CATx and coax, ZeeVee has transformed the digital video industry with its award-winning HD to Ultra-HD/4K solutions for the pro AV and IT marketplace. The company offers a variety of innovative, cost-effective and easy to install AVoIP and RF distribution platforms. ZeeVee's technologies and products are installed in thousands of facilities worldwide where there is a need to transport HD/UHD content from multiple sources to multiple displays over long distances. ZeeVee is a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance and a Global Presence Alliance Technology Partner.

SOURCE ZeeVee

