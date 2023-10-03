Latest ZeeVee ZyPer Management Platform Update Focuses on Enhanced Security Features

LITTLETON, Mass., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeeVee has released a major upgrade to its popular AV over IP ZyPer Management Platform (ZMP) making it the industry's most secure management interface for a network-based AV system.

Illustration of the three-part security parameters provided by ZeeVee’s ZyPer Management Platform 3.0

The updates in the ZMP 3.0, taken as a whole, make it significantly easier for integrators and end-users to set-up and establish AVoIP system safeguards for networks, accounts and GUI applications. All users will benefit from the upgrade, particularly those operating mission critical systems in the government, enterprise, higher education and healthcare sectors. Configuration of these features is optional should this level of security not be required.

"Our main goal with the latest ZyPer Management Platform update was to make the set-up and management of IP security as pain-free and intuitive as possible," said Jeremy Greene, ZeeVee's co-founder and vice president, Software and Quality. "The combination of updated features reflects our constant focus on security focused engineering and puts ZeeVee in a leadership role in the pro AV market."

Security Enhancements

Among the many new security features of the ZMP 3.0 platform are:

Network : The platform features a comprehensive set of commands to manage X.509 certificates. This includes full certificate authority for the creation of root certificates (particularly useful for small networks), the signing of server certificates and the loading of root certificates into browsers for secure operation. The addition of TLS to GUI web access encrypts data and prevents man-in-the-middle attacks. It also features SSH command line access and SFTP file transfer capabilities.

: The platform features a comprehensive set of commands to manage X.509 certificates. This includes full certificate authority for the creation of root certificates (particularly useful for small networks), the signing of server certificates and the loading of root certificates into browsers for secure operation. The addition of TLS to GUI web access encrypts data and prevents man-in-the-middle attacks. It also features SSH command line access and SFTP file transfer capabilities. Account : Full account password security, failure lockout (both short term or until administrator readmits) and a session idle timer protect accounts from getting breached. Simple role functionality assigns each account with specific subsystem access levels and login banners for both web and shell access can also be put in place. In addition, it handles the 2fa handshake and generates a QR image for the token generation app.

: Full account password security, failure lockout (both short term or until administrator readmits) and a session idle timer protect accounts from getting breached. Simple role functionality assigns each account with specific subsystem access levels and login banners for both web and shell access can also be put in place. In addition, it handles the 2fa handshake and generates a QR image for the token generation app. GUI Application: An intuitive, feature-rich GUI interface enables the easy execution of security tasks. ZeeVee software is assessed against the OWASP Top 10 most common vulnerabilities in web apps. It also deploys transport layer security (TLS) for network configuration and a PHP session ID cookie with 15-minute renewal. There is no access to any security tokens via the application's JavaScript. Active session management shows all active accounts (web, SSH) including start and last active time, as well as all previous commands issued by all accounts. Forced logout can be activated in any session.

Additional ZMP 3.0 features include:

Latest Ubuntu version 22.04 on Proserver

Secure device and server updates

Support for ZeeVee ZyPerUHD60 Dante versions

For additional information on ZeeVee's ZyPer Management Platform 3.0, please visit www.zeevee.com.

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee (www.zeevee.com) is a leading provider of AV distribution technology. The company has transformed the digital video industry with its award-winning encoders, decoders and software solutions for the pro AV and IT marketplace. Integrators and consultants rely on ZeeVee for its innovative, cost-effective and easy to install AVoIP and RF distribution platforms for their corporate, higher education, government, healthcare, casino, museum, hospitality and retail customers. A founding member of the SDVoE Alliance, ZeeVee holds a GSA schedule, and its products are TAA-compliant. ZeeVee is headquartered in the greater Boston area with European HQ in Augsburg, Germany and SE Asian offices in Singapore.

