ZeeVee Receives GSA Vendor Approval for IP-Based AV Distribution Networks

LITTLETON, Mass., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded ZeeVee, Inc. with a Multiple Award Schedule IT 70 contract, enabling the independent Boston-area company to supply and proactively market to the government sector, including defense and civilian agencies, through 2024.

The GSA is the federal government's procurement arm. To be recognized as an approved vendor, companies must undergo an extensive screening process and demonstrate past performance, client satisfaction and financial stability.

Founded in 2007, ZeeVee, is a leading global developer of digital technology and products for distributing audio-video content from any source or multiple sources to any number of displays. Its breadth of solutions ranges from RF distribution technology to AV over IP. The company's SDVoE products deliver uncompressed 4K, near-zero-latency, over standards-based IP infrastructure.

"ZeeVee, a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance, is the first SDVoE manufacturer to earn a GSA contract," said Joseph Chordas, vice president, Marketing & North America Sales, ZeeVee. "This buying vehicle paves the way for a greater range of government and quasi-government organizations to acquire a technology that is transforming AV distribution and delivering on the promise of increased scalability, flexibility and cost-effectiveness."

Primarily manufactured in the United States of America, ZeeVee products are employed worldwide by major organizations in education, government, medical and healthcare, hospitality, retail, sports, entertainment, broadcasting, housing, energy, esports and other industries.

ZeeVee has been a long-term trusted supplier and partner to all levels of government delivering mission-critical AV distribution to controls rooms, emergency operation centers and educational institutions.

"With successful installations already at NASA, the Denver Emergency Operations Center, Michigan State University, the National Law Enforcement Museum and many more, we decided the time was right to file for GSA approved vendor status," said Chordas. "This GSA contract award illustrates our commitment to the public sector. We are enhancing our personnel resources, creating additional partnerships with leading integrators in the sector and supporting them actively through expansion of our popular SIGNAL partner program."

ZeeVee's GSA contract number is 47QTCA19D00JZ and is valid initially through August 27, 2024 with the potential for three five-year options. For government sales information and support, contact Chordas at jchordas@zeevee.com or (203) 314-5384.

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee ( www.zeevee.com ) is a global pioneer and leader in the development and deployment of AV distribution systems for industrial, commercial and residential applications. As the only manufacturer that can deliver multimedia content over fiber, CATx and coax, ZeeVee has transformed the digital video industry with its award-winning HD to Ultra-HD/4K solutions for the pro AV and IT marketplace. The company offers a variety of innovative, cost-effective and easy to install AVoIP and RF distribution platforms. ZeeVee's technologies and products are installed in thousands of facilities worldwide where there is a need to transport HD/UHD content from multiple sources to multiple displays over long distances. ZeeVee is a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance and a Global Presence Alliance Technology Partner.

