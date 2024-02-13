Zefr Elevates Brand Safety with Promotion of Jon Morra to Chief AI Officer and Launches Cutting-Edge AI Advancements

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zefr, the global leader in brand safety and suitability technology, proudly announces the promotion of Jon Morra as its new Chief AI Officer. With an extensive background in Machine Learning, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence, Dr. Jon Morra is positioned to leverage advanced ML and AI techniques to meet the core needs of Zefr's customers. In this pivotal role, Morra will spearhead the integration of emerging AI technologies, including Large Language Models, advanced computer vision techniques, and video analysis into Zefr's technology stack, aiming to refine the brand experience by providing even deeper insights to Fortune 100 advertisers worldwide.

Morra has been with Zefr since 2016, yet his journey in AI and machine learning began at Johns Hopkins University, where he earned a BSE in Biomedical Engineering, followed by a MSE (2007) and a Ph.D. from UCLA (2009) in the same field. His unique blend of academic excellence and professional experience, including pivotal roles at eHarmony as Director of Data Science and a venture in radiation oncology leveraging machine learning, equips him with the necessary expertise to innovate in the brand safety domain.

"I am thrilled to leverage the vast and diverse dataset of social media to deliver unparalleled value to our customers," Morra stated, emphasizing his commitment towards using AI to enhance the effectiveness of brand advertising on social media platforms.

Morra's strategic vision for AI and Machine Learning across Zefr's operations, along with the development of core ML technologies, underscores a significant stride forward in Zefr's mission to strengthen responsible marketing environments for brands. Morra spearheading the role of Chief AI Officer is a testament to Zefr's dedication to maintain its leadership in AI-driven products for social media, ensuring brands can navigate the complexities of digital advertising with both confidence and precision.

Richard Raddon, Co-CEO and co-founder of Zefr, said, "We are thrilled to have Jon Morra lead our AI and ML efforts. His extensive expertise in AI and machine learning is crucial for us as we navigate the complexities of the digital advertising landscape. Jon's leadership in AI will drive our efforts to deliver safer and more suitable advertising environments for brands, across the world's largest social platforms."

Zefr, a global leader in brand safety and suitability technology, offers products that empower brands to control their content adjacency on scaled platforms based on brand and industry standards. The company's efforts in misinformation avoidance and the integration of global fact-checking organizations into its AI tech stack are a further testament to its dedication to advancing brand safety and suitability for advertisers around the globe.

