Zefr Expands TikTok Product to Provide Advertisers With Suitability Exclusions, in Collaboration with TikTok's Inventory Filter

News provided by

Zefr

21 Sep, 2023, 09:43 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zefr's global advertising partners can now further their responsible marketing goals on TikTok in collaboration with the platform's proprietary brand suitability solution, TikTok Inventory Filter.  Zefr is providing video-level signals to inform TikTok's industry-leading Inventory Filter for GARM Suitability optimizations, giving advertisers even further control and transparency when using the TikTok Inventory Filter on campaigns. This collaborative process represents an evolution in brand suitability optimization, a significant step forward from over-blocking content via legacy approaches, such as keyword blocking or static inclusion lists.

Continue Reading

Since launching in 2022, Zefr has measured a 99%+ brand safety rate on TikTok based on the GARM floor definitions across global campaigns. Beyond brand safety, this collaboration will further improve advertiser trust in brand suitability, based on each GARM Brand Suitability standard definition. Zefr and TikTok will continue to collaborate on expanding these product features throughout 2023.

This first-to-market innovation is designed to simplify brand suitability optimization, without compromising scale. Zefr's global advertisers can select their preferred pre-bid settings with TikTok Inventory FIlter within TikTok Ads Manager, with Zefr's dashboard providing video-level transparency and reporting on ad adjacency, mapped to the GARM standards. If unsuitable content is identified by Zefr, that content is flagged to TikTok to continuously optimize brand suitability.

"We're excited to announce Zefr's Suitability Signals are globally available  in partnership with TIkTok's Inventory Filters. This innovation marks another important step forward in the industry, providing Zefr's global brands with transparency and optimization based on the GARM suitability standards," said Rich Raddon, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Zefr.

"The continued innovation in brand suitability on TikTok reinforces Zefr's commitment to provide advertisers with a complete view of their brand suitability on platforms, mapped to the industry-standard GARM definitions. Zefr's Global advertisers can now access and action on their campaigns in all markets where TikTok Inventory Filter is currently available, with coverage across North America, Europe, Middle East, APAC and LATAM.

Media Contact:
Hank Kim
[email protected]

SOURCE Zefr

Also from this source

Zefr et Meta élargissent les mesures de vérification de l'adéquation des marques alimentées par l'IA au fil Instagram, et ajoutent de nouvelles langues

Zefr + Meta expand AI-powered Brand Suitability Measurement to the Instagram Feed, Additional Languages

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.