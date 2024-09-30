ZEISS introduces its latest Robotic Visualisation System for neuro surgery

“With the KINEVO 900 S, ZEISS has raised the bar for state-of-the-art operating microscopes for neurosurgery." Post this

In 2017, the KINEVO® 900 platform from ZEISS introduced various innovations. As the first Robotic Visualization System® from ZEISS it was widely adopted in the market with several million surgeries worldwide till today. "The new system presents a (r)evolution of the market benchmark ZEISS KINEVO 900 and offers all current benefits," says Magnus Reibenspiess, Head of Microsurgery strategic business unit at ZEISS Medical Technology. He emphasizes: "Developed with and for customers, ZEISS KINEVO 900 S meets the growing needs of neurosurgery."

Best Digital Visualization for exoscopic work

Complex surgeries in the brain and spine require the highest standards in digital and optical visualization. The new ZEISS KINEVO 900 S provides state-of-the-art 4K 3D digital image quality to visualize small anatomical landmarks and tissue color differences with higher resolution. The new DepthPro Mode provides surgeons the option to select a greater depth of field, to see everything in your field of view focused with just a click, whenever necessary.

Due to the hybrid visualization concept ZEISS KINEVO 900 S enables an uninterrupted surgical workflow, enhances ergonomics and supports surgeons in their precise procedures – whether looking through the oculars or working exoscopically on the external monitor with 4K 3D viewing options. With presets for a brilliant 4K 3D picture in the monitor and the flexibility to switch back to oculars when needed, ZEISS KINEVO 900 S is the ideal device for surgeons who are just getting started using exoscopic approaches.

Cobotic Assistant fosters working partnership

Collaborative robotics, known as cobotics, supported by artificial intelligence (AI) foster a working partnership between the surgeon and the ZEISS KINEVO 900 S. If required, it is possible to switch between fluorescence modes or record images and videos in an innovative way. The innovative ZEISS voice assistant with "Hey KINEVO!" can be used by surgeons additionally to give the corresponding commands.

Known from ZEISS KINEVO 900 and controlled by the surgeon, the robotic movement functions like PointLock and PositionMemory allow effortless positioning of the visualization system during use. In addition, the new AutoCenter function of ZEISS KINEVO 900 S assists in bringing the tissue currently being treated into the center of the field of view for optimized illumination and visualization. This is made possible by an AI-trained algorithm: if an instrument is detected, the automatic centering can be triggered by the surgeon via the foot control panel.

"The AutoCenter function is for me a great step in the direction of an intelligent microscope. The ZEISS KINEVO 900 S gets more and more intelligent and I really much like it," says Prof. Dr. Andreas Raabe, Head of the Department of Neurosurgery at Inselspital Bern University Hospital, Switzerland.

Connected digital solutions support clinical workflows

Data nowadays plays an essential role in modern surgery, including in teaching and patient management. Healthcare professionals also ask for efficient clinical workflows that enable seamless data transfer. To meet this need, ZEISS KINEVO 900 S provides access to leading digital solutions from ZEISS to simplify data management and facilitate peer collaboration and education. Apps such as ZEISS Surgical Cloud and ZEISS Live Stream enable efficient storage, sharing and direct streaming of clinical cases in real time for teaching and scientific exchange.

Connectivity-based solutions are important and should therefore always be available. The new ZEISS OPTIME complete+ service plan addresses potential issues proactively: Based on data-driven insights, the company offers its customers a premium digital service. Thus, for the first time, a ZEISS Medical Technology device comes with a 98% uptime guarantee* to support the daily routine of biomedical and surgical teams in the OR.

"With the KINEVO 900 S, ZEISS has raised the bar for state-of-the-art operating microscopes for neurosurgery. It exceeded my expectations," says Julius Höhne, M.D., neurosurgeon at Klinikum Nürnberg (Germany).

Product launches

ZEISS KINEVO 900 S will be launched at the Congress of Neurosurgical Surgeons (CNS) in Houston (Texas, USA) on September 30, 2024. Visit ZEISS at booth #1031. For the European audience ZEISS will showcase the visualization system at European Association of Neurosurgeons (EANS) at booth 1, from October 13 – 17, 2024 in Sofia (Bulgaria).

Following the product launch, the ZEISS KINEVO 900 S will gradually be available commercially in all existing markets. Further information can be found on the homepage of ZEISS Medical Technology or on the country websites.

*ZEISS OPTIME complete+ services and feature availability dependent on system and local accessibility. Not all features available for all systems.

