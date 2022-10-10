ZEISS Receives FDA Clearance for MTLawton - A New Generation of Bipolar Forceps for Electrosurgery

The surgical instrument reduces tissue adhesion and allows a clear view of the coagulation for efficient preparation.

JENA, Germany, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for MTLawton™. These new disposable bipolar forceps are made from a special copper-base alloy and potentially reduce tissue adhesion and subsequent charring during dissection of tissue. Thanks to the extended shaft, the forceps also reduce visual restrictions in the surgical field and help surgeons to be efficient during electrosurgical procedures.

MTLawton from ZEISS

By working closely with users, ZEISS Medical Technology succeeds in developing solutions that help doctors treat their patients in the best possible way. The development of the new bipolar forceps from ZEISS is based on close collaboration with Michael T. Lawton, one of the world's leading neurosurgeons. "The MTLawton Disposable Bipolar Forceps are a real advance in electrosurgery over aluminum forceps. Our copper-base alloy has superior thermal conduction to improve cautery-based hemostasis and reduce tissue adhesion," emphasizes Michael T. Lawton, MD, President and CEO, Chair, Department of Neurosurgery, Barrow Neurological Institute, Phoenix/Arizona (USA). "I take these MTLawton bipolars into battle with all my difficult arteriovenous malformations, and they give me a noticeable advantage."

Advantages for hemostatic treatment in minimally invasive procedures

During minimally invasive surgery, bipolar forceps are used, among other things, for hemostasis and tissue separation. When coagulating tissue, the high heat at the tips of the electrosurgical instruments can cause the instruments to stick to the tissue. MTLawton from ZEISS takes non-stick technology to a whole new level by introducing our bipolar forceps made of a special copper-base alloy. The improved material conducts heat away from the silver-plated tips faster. Thereby, tissue adhesion and charring are potentially reduced.

Optimum support during surgical procedures

In neurosurgery, visualization and surgical instruments need to go hand-in-hand such that critical structures are not covered. With its elegant shape and extended working length, the MTLawton allows a clear view of the cauterization area – even in narrow and deep cavities. Thanks to the copper-based material, MTLawton from ZEISS is also robust and enables surgeons to handle tissue more efficiently.

"With the acquisition of Kogent Surgical in April 2022, ZEISS has expanded its range of surgical solutions for microsurgery. We are pleased to be able to introduce the first surgical instrument from this acquisition to the market with FDA approval for MTLawton," says Dr. Markus Weber, CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec.

ZEISS will present MTLawton along with other solutions for neurosurgery at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) in San Francisco from October 10-12, 2022.

You can find more information about electrosurgical instruments from ZEISS here: www.zeiss.com/microsurgical-instruments

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development.

Contact for investors

Sebastian Frericks

Director Investor Relations

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Tel.: +49 3641 220 116

Mail: [email protected]

Contact for the press

Petra Rettenmaier

Head of Marketing Communications Visualization

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Tel.: +49 3641 220 331

Mail: [email protected]

www.zeiss.com/newsroom

Brief Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE 0005313704), which is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With approximately 3,531 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €1,646.8m in fiscal year 2020/21 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 41 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. The remaining approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

SOURCE Carl Zeiss Meditec AG