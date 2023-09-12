ZEISS reimagined the iconic PENTERO platform for today's digital age

Designed to meet the ambitious needs in spine surgery, neurosurgery as well as plastic & reconstructive surgery ZEISS PENTERO 800 S offers extended optical capabilities, reinvented interactions and leading digital solutions.

OBERKOCHEN, Germany, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) in Washington D.C., USA, ZEISS Medical Technology introduces PENTERO® 800 S from ZEISS – the reimagination of the iconic PENTERO platform. The Advanced Visualization System provides Visual Certainty with extended optical capabilities to work in deep anatomical channels with more confidence and facilitates manipulation of submillimeter vessels with unprecedented resolution. Seamless Performance with reinvented interactions allows to accelerate workflow efficiency, and Integrated Connectivity with leading digital solutions supports to educate the next generation of leading surgeons, as well as communicating effectively within and outside of the OR. And ultimately, to make a real difference in the lives of the patients.

ZEISS PENTERO 800 S

Modern microsurgery builds upon advances in providing comprehensive visual information in the right moment. "The iconic ZEISS PENTERO platform is one of the most widely used surgical microscopes around the world with more than 20 million surgical procedures to date. With the surgeons' constantly evolving discipline-specific challenges in mind, ZEISS now reimagined it for today's digital age to support them in elevating the microsurgical interventions to yet another level," says Magnus Reibenspiess, Head of Strategic Business Unit Microsurgery, ZEISS Medical Technology.

Visual Certainty with extended optical capabilities

During microsurgical interventions, surgeons have to be certain that they are making the right decisions at the right time. Therefore, detailed and immediate visual information on the anatomy is key to achieve the best outcome for their patients. ZEISS PENTERO 800 S provides them with Visual Certainty at each step of the surgical procedure. It combines a fully integrated 4K 3D camera system with excellent ZEISS optics and further extends their surgical view with refined resolution, enhanced depth of field, and around-the-corner perspectives. "[…] In spine surgery what we are looking for is really a combination of visualization technologies using the exoscope, the microscope, the QEVO* […] together allowing us to do surgeries less invasively, more accurately, and more precisely," states Dr. Roger Haertl, MD, Director of Spinal Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine Center for Comprehensive Spine Care, New York, USA.

Seamless Performance with reinvented interactions

For an outstanding performance, an intuitive handling and repositioning of the operating microscope is not only imperative but key to maintain constant focus on the patient and application at hand.

For the ZEISS PENTERO 800 S, ZEISS optimized each and every device interaction alongside the clinical workflows and attuned it to surgeon's intuition. Combining the new user interface with the characteristic weightless movability of the PENTERO system, it becomes the trusted partner for real efficiency and seamless collaboration in the OR in no time.

Integrated Connectivity with leading digital solutions

With the rise of digital technology in the OR, surgical procedures today involve processing large amounts of data, from patient information to device settings to clinical recordings. Especially in the day-to-day routine with the operating microscope, being able to easily transfer and use the data instantly across systems is essential for smooth and efficient processes. With ZEISS PENTERO 800 S, surgeons can exploit the full potential of the digital era – now and in the future. The Advanced Visualization System enables access to leading digital solutions from ZEISS to simplify data management and facilitate peer collaboration and education. Apps such as ZEISS Surgical Cloud and ZEISS Livestream support to effectively store, share, and stream clinical cases directly from the device. All while connecting seamlessly into the existing workflows and infrastructure.

ZEISS PENTERO 800 S opens up the next chapter in this success story of the iconic platform.

The Advanced Visualization System offers a multitude of options to assist surgeons during surgery for increased efficiency and effectiveness to make a real difference in the lives of their patients.

* not for sale in the USA

