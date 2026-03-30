Zelle® Expands MDI Access Program to Jack Henry®, Broadening Access to Fast, Reliable Digital Payments

Zelle worked last year with Velera to launch access program for MDI credit unions; Jack Henry expansion aims to increase access for additional MDI banks and credit unions

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zelle® Network today announced the second year of its Minority Depository Institution (MDI) access program:

Renewing its collaboration with Velera to bring Zelle to MDI credit unions . Velera is the nation's premier payments credit union service organization and an integrated financial technology solutions provider.





. Velera is the nation's premier payments credit union service organization and an integrated financial technology solutions provider. Expanding the program through a new partnership with Jack Henry to bring Zelle to additional MDI banks and credit unions. Jack Henry is a leading financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve.

"For many minority communities, MDIs play an essential role in providing access to safe, reliable financial services," said Denise Leonhard, general manager of Zelle. "By continuing our work with Velera and expanding the program through Jack Henry, we're helping more MDI banks and credit unions offer a reliable digital payments experience – so they can better serve their communities and help keep more dollars circulating locally."

Launched in 2025 with Velera, the goal of the MDI access program is simple: reduce barriers for community financial institutions that play an outsized role in supporting local economies and wealth-building.

"The feedback we've received from MDI credit unions throughout 2025 has been overwhelmingly positive," said Amy Evans, SVP, Strategic Solutions at Velera. "From the start, this program has been about removing barriers and helping MDIs offer the same trusted digital experiences as larger institutions. The success of the program made it clear there was strong demand, and expanding our partnership will allow even more credit unions to give members a fast, reliable way to send and receive money with confidence."

Building on the partnership with Velera, Zelle is now expanding the program through Jack Henry, extending access to additional MDI banks and credit unions.

"Real-time payments are quickly becoming a baseline expectation, with millions of people now using digital payments as part of their everyday financial lives," said Tede Forman, president of Jack Henry Payment Solutions. "Through our collaboration with Zelle, we're helping banks and credit unions that serve MDI communities modernize their payment offerings with faster money movement delivered within the financial institution's user experience. Being able to send and receive money quickly benefits a wide range of customers, from small businesses seeking growth to consumers wanting more control of their cash flow."

The expanded MDI program reflects a long-term commitment from Zelle to supporting financial institutions of all sizes. The total number of institutions on Zelle is now more than 2,300, with 95% institutions either community banks or credit unions. By working with Velera and Jack Henry, Zelle is helping strengthen MDI banks and credit unions and broaden access to critical digital payment tools for American consumers and small businesses.

For more information on bank and credit union partnership opportunities with Zelle, visit www.zelle.com/partners.

About Zelle

Zelle® powers fast, reliable person-to-person digital payments, moving more than $1 trillion between millions of consumer and small business accounts at United States banks and credit unions. Available through a network of more than 2,300 financial institutions, Zelle® enables people to send and receive money directly – without cash, checks or third-party apps. Zelle® is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which works with America's banks, credit unions and government agencies to drive prosperity, deliver bold innovation and improve how payments are made. Learn more at www.zelle.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry® is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs including a focus on best-of-reed solutions for data enrichment and personalization. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Velera

Velera is the nation's premier payments credit union service organization (CUSO) and an integrated financial technology solutions provider. With over four decades of industry experience and a commitment to service excellence and innovation, the company serves more than 4,000 financial institutions throughout North America, operating with velocity to help its clients keep pace with the rapid momentum of change and fuel growth in the new era of financial services. Velera leverages its expertise and resources on behalf of credit unions and their members, offering an end-to-end product portfolio that includes payment processing, fraud and risk management, data and analytics, digital banking, instant payments, strategic consulting, collections, ATM and POS networks, shared branching and 24/7/365 member support via its contact centers. For more information, visit velera.com.

SOURCE Zelle