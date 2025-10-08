Zelus Launches Next-Generation Weighted Vest With Exclusive Z-Fit Technology

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelus Fitness announces the Summer 2025 launch of its latest weighted vest model: the Zelus Z-Vest . This innovative weighted vest is powered by the company's exclusively patented Z-Fit technology and is specially designed for a more lifestyle-friendly weighted vest: slim, sleek, versatile, and wearable for a variety of uses.

The new Z-Vest specifically incorporates innovative science, ergonomics, and innovation to create a wellness-focused weighted vest that meets the needs of modern fitness enthusiasts more comprehensively, particularly women seeking effective, low-intensity ways to stay active.

The New Technology Behind the Zelus Z-Fit Weighted Vests

The Zelus Z-Vest leverages a proprietary silicone-coated iron powder material for a firm, ergonomic, and comfortable fit that does not sag, shift, or create painful pressure points during use. This is achieved through one-piece injection moulding, a strategy that ensures even weight distribution, superior flexibility, and unmatched comfort.

The Zelus Difference: Silicone-Coated Iron vs. Iron Sand

Whereas iron sand vests sag over time and cause uneven loading, Zelus' Z-Fit technology guarantees stable, consistent weight distribution. The washable design also ensures a cleaner, fresher feel, which is a testament to Zelus' long-term commitment to durability and user comfort.

The result is a sleek, comfortable vest that feels natural to wear, whether on a walk, during housework, or in a workout session. The new Zelus Z-Vest launches Summer 2025 in three weight options:

Zelus Z-Fit Vests: Meeting the Needs of Everyday Women

Zelus Z-Fit vests have quickly become the go-to weighted vests for women . Market figures show that women account for over 60% of Z-Vest users, with two distinct groups accounting for the majority of daily users:

i. Female Walkers

Weighted Z-Fit Vests have quickly become a favorite amongst women embarking on "painless weight loss" through low-intensity walking. From office workers to freelancers to stay-at-home mums, adult women are finding the Z-Fit Vest particularly suited to their way of life and specific exercise goals.

"Not only do I practically wear my Z-Fit every day, but I have actually been taking longer walks recently," Says Evelyn Briar, a Freelance Writer from New Jersey. " It is really thin, fits nicely, and does not inconvenience me in any way. When you are focused, you just keep going."

With the comfort and ease of use of the Z-Fit Vests, these women are building bone density, reducing osteoporosis, while building sustainable exercise habits.

ii. Home-Based Micro-Fitness Users

Women aged 25-45: The Z-Fit Weighted Vests are also a favorite for mothers who fit 10-20 minute workouts into their household routines. The adjustable chest and side straps provide a secure fit for chest sizes 34"-42.5", allowing for free movement during any activity.

"I have vests that are thicker than my Z-Fit Vest," Mary Wood, 35-year-old mom, says. "I can walk around the house in it without bumping into stuff here and there. I have the 10 lb model, and it is great: just as heavy as you need it to be, but not cumbersome at all".

From stair climbing to guided workouts, these women are relying on the Z-Vest to boost calorie burn, tone muscles, and fight a sedentary lifestyle.

A Word From Zelus

"Our Z-Fit technology completely reimagines what a weighted vest can be," says the Head of Product Design at Zelus. "We wanted to create a vest that empowers everyday users, especially women, to integrate health seamlessly into their routines without sacrificing comfort or lifestyle. With the Z-Fit Vest, you don't have to choose one or the other: you can have both at once."

About Zelus

Zelus is the market leader in weighted training solutions, trusted by millions across the United States. With its patented Z-Fit technology and dedication to science-backed wellness, Zelus continues to push the boundaries of everyday fitness innovation.

From walking to workouts, Zelus products empower users to live healthier, stronger lives effortlessly.

