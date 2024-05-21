Zenarate AI Coach Highlighted in Frost and Sullivan Report on Workforce Optimization in Global Contact Centers

The study focuses on the evolution of WFO and enhancing contact center operations, agent satisfaction and customer experience

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate, a leading SaaS provider of AI-powered skill-based simulation training and development for customer-facing agents, today announced its showcase in Frost & Sullivan's report, "Advancements in Contact Center Workforce Optimization- Global." The report sheds light on the latest developments in Contact Center Workforce Optimization (WFO), Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) and how Zenarate AI Coach is uniquely designed to support these vital strategic initiatives.

Advancements in Contact Center Workforce Optimization—Global" is available for download here: https://www.zenarate.com/lp/frost-sullivan-report-advancements-contact-center/

Zenarate's AI Coach is the industry's first full lifecycle agent development platform powered by AI skill-based simulation training and continuous upskilling. New and tenured agents receive personalized learning journeys with simulation training and gamification, real-time performance feedback, and hyper-targeted simulation coaching with the ability to track their skill-building progress. Zenarate is the only platform that curates an individual's learning journey to their personal needs, guides them through life-like immersive practice scenarios, and provides performance insights that certify skill proficiency for delivering superior customer experiences and performance.

As the contact center industry continues to face high agent turnover, the emphasis on improving employee experience (EX) has never been more critical. The Frost & Sullivan report highlights how WFO strategies need to integrate and optimize contact center functions, including addressing the challenges of hiring, training, and cultivating high-performing agents. Complementing WFO, Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) focuses on the human aspect of contact center operations, including the entire agent experience, from effective recruitment practices and onboarding processes, to continuous agent development.

"Zenarate supports the entire agent skill-building journey to optimize how individuals and teams deliver value to the organization," noted Brian Tuite, co-founder and CEO of Zenarate. "Through AI Coach's personalized learning journeys with AI simulation training and continuous upskilling, customer service and training leaders develop confident top-performing customer facing teams."

The Frost & Sullivan report illustrates the important connection between executive-level priorities emphasizing personalized customer experiences, and the hiring, training and retention of skilled employees. This reality shows a significant shift as contact centers recalibrate their focus on developing and maximizing their human led workforce. Major factors fueling this shift include unprecedented challenges with agent attrition— exacerbated by automation leaving agents with the toughest problems to solve, combined with legacy learning and development methods that leave agents unprepared to solve complex customer problems — and the newfound ease of job switching facilitated by remote work.

"The insights highlighted in this new report serve as a powerful call to Contact Center Leaders and Agent Managers," said Alpa Shah, Global VP of Frost & Sullivan. "Prioritizing Workforce Optimization and Engagement is not just about reducing turnover; it's a strategic move towards creating a more efficient, engaged, and motivated workforce directly linked to delivering superior customer experiences."

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is a global research and consulting organization that helps clients accelerate growth. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Zenarate

Zenarate AI Coach is an award-winning enterprise SaaS platform that transforms how companies develop top-performing customer-facing teams. Zenarate's skill-based AI Coach platform is fully customizable to each client's unique skills, compliance requirements and overall brand experience. AI Coach develops confident and prepared agents through personalized learning journeys and simulation training, live agent assessment, and targeted simulation coaching for ongoing improvement. The industry-leading platform includes an enterprise-grade reporting architecture to measure what matters most, driving key metric improvements for global brands like Capital One, United Healthcare and Verizon.

With its fast and flexible deployment capabilities and AI-powered data engine, Zenarate AI Coach rapidly develops top-performing customer-facing teams in 79 languages and dialects globally across industries, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, travel, technology, and retail.

Zenarate AI Coach has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award Winner, the Stevie Gold Award for Contact Center Training Practice of the Year, and the FinTech of the Future Award Winner for Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com .

