Zenarate AI Simulation Training Receives 2023 Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan

Zenarate to demonstrate award-winning AI Coach at Frost & Sullivan Annual Customer Contact East

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate, the leading AI Simulation Training solution for contact centers, today announced it won the 2023 Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan for demonstrating outstanding achievement in performance management in the contact center industry. Zenarate will highlight and demonstrate its winning solution, AI Coach, during Frost & Sullivan's Annual Customer Contact East event from April 23-26, 2023 at booth #3055

Zenarate AI Coach is the "flight simulator" for customer and prospect engagement, where agents in training are immersed in life-like conversation, screen, and chat simulations to master high-impact topics they will face with live customers and prospects. Today, contact center agents are often the only human interaction a company has with its customers and prospects. As these interactions increase in value, organizations need more effective ways to develop confident top-performing agents delivering superior experiences and performance.

"We're honored Frost & Sullivan recognized Zenarate AI Coach as a leading driver of customer value in the contact center industry," said Brian Tuite, CEO and Founder of Zenarate. "With digital self-service and chatbots meeting basic customer needs, Zenarate remains focused on nurturing the human connection that brands have with their customers and prospects — by helping agents solve complex problems and deliver personalized empathetic experiences. Simulation Training through AI Coach ensures each agent is equipped with conversation and screen navigation best and required practices in order to feel confident in their role and deliver superior key performance indicators."

Zenarate AI Coach uses advanced natural language processing and natural language understanding, allowing agents to role-play with their personal unbiased AI Coach from home or office using their own words without any scripting. Zenarate AI Coach is used worldwide in over a dozen countries and 15 languages helping leading brands accelerate agent speed to proficiency by 56%, improve customer satisfaction scores by 33%, and reduce agent attrition by 32%. Zenarate clients experience a 20-40% reduction in operating costs from developing confident and prepared new hire agents before their first live call, and closing tenured agent call type and skill gaps.

"The interactive AI roleplay and coaching sets Zenarate apart from other performance management solutions for contact centers," said Nancy Jamison, Senior Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan. "With AI Coach, agents can practice and build confidence without requiring expensive and inefficient resources to assist them. Further, agents are able to master critical soft skills like empathy or speaking more clearly with their AI coach."

2023 Customer Value Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

The Customer Value Leadership Award is based on Frost & Sullivan's rigorous analytical process of evaluating multiple award nominees before selecting the final award recipient. The winner demonstrates best practices across two dimensions - customer impact and business impact. Zenarate was selected because it excels in many of the criteria in performance management in the contact center space.

Frost & Sullivan Customer Contact East 2023

The 19th Annual Customer Contact East : A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange event, takes place April 23-26, 2023 in Orlando, Fla. The event provides tools, insight and relationships to execute a successful customer contact strategy; improving customer satisfaction rates, reducing customer churn and increasing revenue.

Zenarate will exhibit and demonstrate AI Coach at booth #3055. Stop by the booth or join Casey Denby from Zenarate in the Concurrent Collaboration Zone on April 25, where he will discuss Scaling to Meet Your Customer Service Needs.

About Zenarate

Zenarate AI Coach helps leading brands develop confident top-performing agents through Simulation Training. Zenarate's AI Coach is used worldwide every day in over a dozen countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Philippines, India, and Europe in 15 languages. Zenarate customers include leading companies in financial services, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, technology, retail, and travel industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com.

