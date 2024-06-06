Zenarate Named Disruptive Technology of the Year at 2024 CCW Excellence Awards

Zenarate's AI Simulation Training platform supports the entire agent skill-building journey to optimize customer care success

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate today proudly announces that it has been named Disruptive Technology of the Year at this year's CCW Excellence Awards . The awards aim to elevate the standards of the contact center industry by recognizing the most innovative companies and top performing executives for their outstanding contributions, innovative ideas, creativity, and excellence in all aspects of contact center operations.

Zenarate's AI Coach platform has successfully reshaped the training and development methodologies and practices for contact center agents around the world. With its skill-based AI Simulation Training, AI Coach develops agents from initial onboarding to live agent assessment and ongoing coaching, leading to improved KPIs like CSAT, speed to proficiency, agent retention, and more.

"Congratulations to the entire team here at Zenarate for this exciting award. As always, it's a reflection of the dedication and hard work that everyone has committed to our AI Coach platform," said Brian Tuite, co-founder and CEO of Zenarate. "It's also important to thank our hundreds of enterprise customers who have been an integral part of our growth and a key partner in the development of our platform."

"The 2024 Awards program highlights narratives of resilience, perseverance, and unwavering operational continuity within the profession. Each winner has shown a relentless pursuit of excellence that showcases the very best of our profession, and we applaud their remarkable achievements,' shared Mario Matulich, President of Customer Management Practice.

The winners were announced on June 4 at the CCW Excellence Awards Gala hosted at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas, the global flagship event that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of customer contact.

About Zenarate

Zenarate AI Coach is an award-winning enterprise SaaS platform that transforms how companies develop top-performing customer-facing teams. Zenarate's skill-based AI Coach platform is fully customizable to each client's unique skills, compliance requirements and overall brand experience. AI Coach develops confident and prepared agents through personalized learning journeys and simulation training, live agent assessment, and targeted simulation coaching for ongoing improvement. The industry-leading platform includes an enterprise-grade reporting architecture to measure what matters most, driving key metric improvements for global brands like Capital One, United Healthcare and Verizon.

With its fast and flexible deployment capabilities and AI-powered data engine, Zenarate AI Coach rapidly develops top-performing customer-facing teams in 79 languages and dialects globally across industries, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, travel, technology, and retail.

Zenarate AI Coach has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award Winner, the Stevie Gold Award for Contact Center Training Practice of the Year, and the FinTech of the Future Award Winner for Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com .

About Customer Contact Week

Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the premier event series in the customer care industry, attracting thousands of attendees worldwide. Founded in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW has become a hub for customer experience (CX) and contact center leaders. With a well-rounded program of conferences and expos, attendees participate in four days of learning, networking, and innovation. CCW brings together over 5,000 attendees, 245 solution providers, and over 250 expert speakers. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from the best in the industry, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies. CCW is presented by the Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, providing comprehensive research, marketing, and business development for organizations dedicated to serving the customer management sector. For more information, visit www.customercontactweek.com.

