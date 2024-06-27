Zenarate Recognized as 2024 Top AI Training Company by Training Industry

Zenerate's immersive learning and simulation training journeys transform how customer service and training leaders develop top-performing customer-facing agents

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate, a leading SaaS provider of AI-powered skill-based learning and development for customer-facing agents, today announced its selection to the 2024 Top Training Companies™ list for the AI in Training sector of the corporate learning and development (L&D) market.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Top AI in Training Companies lists were based on the following criteria:

Breadth, quality and advancement of AI features, capabilities and analytics.

Presence, innovation and impact within the AI training market.

Client and user representation.

Business performance and growth.

Premier brands like Optum, Bank of America, and Hyatt are transforming contact center KPIs such as CSAT, Average Handle Time and First Contact Resolution scores by developing confident, top-performing customer-facing agents with Zenarate's AI Coach™ development platform. AI Coach™ combines robust simulation training, live agent analysis and ongoing coaching across conversation, screen and chat scenarios to help organizations deliver consistently superior customer experiences and performance.

"Congratulations to our Zenarate team for receiving this prestigious annual award. Being chosen by Training Industry as a 2024 AI in Training Top 20 Company is a reflection of our relentless focus on putting our Customers first every day and meaning it," said Zenarate CEO and Co-Founder Brian Tuite. "Receiving Training Industry's top award is validation that our AI Coach™ platform is modernizing how people learn and perform using world-leading and practical AI, producing significant ROI for our global enterprise customers."

"We are excited to announce our first-ever Top AI in Training Companies list!" said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "The companies chosen for our Top 20 offer advanced and innovative AI-powered products such as content development, coaching and feedback tools, delivery and localization support and more to provide an efficient and effective administrative and learning experience. These innovative companies are staying up to date to ensure their products and solutions continuously grow and provide their clients with efficient results."

About Training Industry, Inc.

"We make connections." Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.

Training Industry ( https://trainingindustry.com ) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

About Zenarate

Zenarate AI Coach™ is an award-winning enterprise SaaS platform that transforms how companies develop top-performing customer-facing teams. Zenarate's skill-based AI Coach™ platform is fully customizable to each client's unique skills, compliance requirements and overall brand experience. AI Coach™ develops confident and prepared agents through personalized learning journeys and simulation training, live agent assessment, and targeted simulation coaching for ongoing improvement. The industry-leading platform includes an enterprise-grade reporting architecture to measure what matters most, driving key metric improvements for global brands.

With its fast and flexible deployment capabilities and AI-powered data engine, Zenarate AI Coach rapidly develops top-performing customer-facing teams in 79 languages and dialects globally across industries, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, travel, technology, and retail.

Zenarate AI Coach™ has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award Winner, CCW's Disruptive Technology of the Year, and the FinTech of the Future Award Winner for Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com

