Zenarate Reports Continued Rapid Growth with AI Simulation Training Despite Tech Headwinds and Appoints Dan Mitzner as New Chief Marketing Officer

News provided by

Zenarate

12 Sep, 2023, 10:02 ET

Zenarate leads the learning transformation to develop top-performing contact center agents 

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate, the leading AI Simulation Training solution for customer-facing agents, today announced strong customer growth despite the headwinds experienced by many tech companies. On the heels of a $15M funding round led by Boston-based Volition Capital, Zenarate's AI Simulation Training solution has delivered over 20 million training simulations in 15 languages, transforming how contact center agents learn and perform. The company also welcomes Dan Mitzner as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), adding his expertise and strategic vision to drive Zenarate's growth further.

Zenarate serves a growing global customer base within the financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, retail, and travel industries. The company recorded 153% year-over-year enterprise client growth. 

Agents are often the only human connection brands have with their customers and prospects. Likewise, agent jobs are only getting tougher due to the limitations of automated chatbots, leaving agents to solve more complex problems. Zenarate AI Coach is the "flight simulator" for customer service agents. In training, agents are immersed in life-like conversations, screen, and chat simulations to master high-impact topics they will face with live customers.

"With the addition of Dan Mitzner as our CMO and our recent $15 million funding round, Zenarate is poised for continued rapid growth as we help transform how agents learn and perform," said Brian Tuite, co-founder and CEO of Zenarate. "Despite the challenges of the overall tech market, our double-digit growth underscores the increasing importance of more cost-efficient and effective contact center training approaches as businesses strive to improve customer engagement and maximize agent performance." 

Dan Mitzner Appointed as Chief Marketing Officer

As Zenarate's new CMO, Mitzner is a growth-focused marketing executive, having helped generate over $2 billion in value creation across two acquisitions and an IPO. With more than 17 years of experience shaping revenue-generating go-to-market strategies and marketing teams, he previously served as CMO at CometChat, where he focused on scaling the organization and increasing year-over-year revenue by 230% from 2021 to 2022. Mitzner also served as VP of Marketing for SendGrid, where he helped grow sales from a $20M to $110M annual run rate. His contributions ranged from driving product market fit, persona development, and product messaging to leading a successful rebranding effort for the company in 2016.

"I couldn't be more excited about joining the Zenarate team," said Mitzner. "The company is on an amazing growth trajectory, disrupting the employee training and learning market with an AI solution that's purpose-built to empower people to be great at what they do. This aligns really well with my belief that great software companies deliver proven utility and create real value for their customers."

During the next 12 months, Zenarate will expand its language capability from 15 to over 50 languages and dialects and will continue to expand its product offering to develop confident, top-performing customer service agents. 

ABOUT ZENARATE

Zenarate AI Coach develops confident, top-performing agents through AI simulation training. Zenarate is used daily by millions of agents worldwide in 15 languages in over a dozen countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Philippines, India, and Europe. Zenarate's global client base includes leading companies in financial services, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, technology, retail and travel industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com

Media Contact:
Jacob Harvey
Catapult PR-IR
[email protected]

SOURCE Zenarate

Also from this source

Zenarate AI Coach Transforms How Agents Learn and Perform Through Natural Language AI Simulation Training

Zenarate AI Simulation Training Wins Banking Tech Awards USA's 'FinTech of the Future' as it Transforms How Contact Center Agents Learn and Perform

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.