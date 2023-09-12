Zenarate Reports Continued Rapid Growth with AI Simulation Training Despite Tech Headwinds and Appoints Dan Mitzner as New Chief Marketing Officer

Zenarate leads the learning transformation to develop top-performing contact center agents

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate, the leading AI Simulation Training solution for customer-facing agents, today announced strong customer growth despite the headwinds experienced by many tech companies. On the heels of a $15M funding round led by Boston-based Volition Capital, Zenarate's AI Simulation Training solution has delivered over 20 million training simulations in 15 languages, transforming how contact center agents learn and perform. The company also welcomes Dan Mitzner as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), adding his expertise and strategic vision to drive Zenarate's growth further.

Zenarate serves a growing global customer base within the financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, retail, and travel industries. The company recorded 153% year-over-year enterprise client growth.

Agents are often the only human connection brands have with their customers and prospects. Likewise, agent jobs are only getting tougher due to the limitations of automated chatbots, leaving agents to solve more complex problems. Zenarate AI Coach is the "flight simulator" for customer service agents. In training, agents are immersed in life-like conversations, screen, and chat simulations to master high-impact topics they will face with live customers.

"With the addition of Dan Mitzner as our CMO and our recent $15 million funding round, Zenarate is poised for continued rapid growth as we help transform how agents learn and perform," said Brian Tuite, co-founder and CEO of Zenarate. "Despite the challenges of the overall tech market, our double-digit growth underscores the increasing importance of more cost-efficient and effective contact center training approaches as businesses strive to improve customer engagement and maximize agent performance."

Dan Mitzner Appointed as Chief Marketing Officer

As Zenarate's new CMO, Mitzner is a growth-focused marketing executive, having helped generate over $2 billion in value creation across two acquisitions and an IPO. With more than 17 years of experience shaping revenue-generating go-to-market strategies and marketing teams, he previously served as CMO at CometChat, where he focused on scaling the organization and increasing year-over-year revenue by 230% from 2021 to 2022. Mitzner also served as VP of Marketing for SendGrid, where he helped grow sales from a $20M to $110M annual run rate. His contributions ranged from driving product market fit, persona development, and product messaging to leading a successful rebranding effort for the company in 2016.

"I couldn't be more excited about joining the Zenarate team," said Mitzner. "The company is on an amazing growth trajectory, disrupting the employee training and learning market with an AI solution that's purpose-built to empower people to be great at what they do. This aligns really well with my belief that great software companies deliver proven utility and create real value for their customers."

During the next 12 months, Zenarate will expand its language capability from 15 to over 50 languages and dialects and will continue to expand its product offering to develop confident, top-performing customer service agents.

ABOUT ZENARATE

Zenarate AI Coach develops confident, top-performing agents through AI simulation training. Zenarate is used daily by millions of agents worldwide in 15 languages in over a dozen countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Philippines, India, and Europe. Zenarate's global client base includes leading companies in financial services, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, technology, retail and travel industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com.

Media Contact:

Jacob Harvey

Catapult PR-IR

[email protected]

SOURCE Zenarate