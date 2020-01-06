ZENB Debuts Veggie Bites, The Latest Innovation in its Lineup of Plant-Based Snacks

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZENB, a plant-based food company known for its organic vegetable snacks, proudly announces the debut of ZENB Veggie Bites, a bite-sized snack that offers a delectable new way to get a full cup of vegetables into your daily diet.

Available in five distinct flavor profiles, ZENB Veggie Bites are chef-crafted to highlight the flavor of the vegetable among other distinct spices and ingredients. Each pouch of ZENB Veggie Bites offers a full cup of vegetables, is a good source of fiber (see ZENB.com for nutritional info and fat content), and comes in a resealable package of six, allowing for easy plant-based snacking that can be enjoyed now and later.

"ZENB's new Veggie Bites offer a wholesome snack with a clean label for people on-the-go and for those who love to graze throughout the day," said Christiane Paul, CMO of ZENB. "We continually strive to be a resource for plant-based eating and education, and I believe the introduction of our new ZENB Veggie Bites enhances that mission by giving consumers more product options and a range of flavors to choose from."

ZENB's Veggie Bites are unique in that the vegetable is the first ingredient listed on the label and because the brand utilizes whole vegetables including the corn with the cob, beets with the peel, edamame with the pod, sweet potato with skin, and red bell pepper with stem and seeds. This unique approach offers more fiber for the consumer while honoring the full savory but sweet taste of the vegetable. Each plant-based ingredient sourced for the ZENB Veggie Bites is USDA-certified organic, vegan, gluten free and non-GMO with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

The ZENB Veggie Bites are available in five delectable flavors: Sweet Potato, Sweet Corn, Summer Beet, Edamame and Red Bell Pepper. They are available direct-to-consumer via single sale and subscription boxes on ZENB.com, starting at $17.99 with subscription. ZENB is also offering Samplers featuring its Veggie Bites and Veggie Sticks for 50% off with free shipping - only $6.99. Subject to terms and conditions, please see ZENB.com for more information.

About ZENB

ZENB is changing the way consumers think about nutrition by placing food that is organic and delicious at the center of everyday lives. By offering products that use vegetables in their entirety, ZENB helps consumers enjoy plant-based foods in a way that is more mindful of the world around us. The company's debut products, ZENB Veggie Sticks and ZENB Veggie Bites, are just the beginning of ZENB's vision to empower a lifestyle filled with delicious, convenient options that incorporate more plants into one's daily diet. For more information about the ZENB community and product offerings, visit ZENB.com.

