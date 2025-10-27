Zendesk Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CRM Customer Engagement Center

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendesk, the global leader in AI-powered service, has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center. Zendesk believes the recognition underscores its innovation, scale, and ability to deliver measurable business outcomes for Customer Service, Employee Service, and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS).

"Our AI-first approach is transforming how organizations deliver service and has clearly elevated our presence and influence in the customer and employee service industry," said Tom Eggemeier, CEO of Zendesk. "For us, success is defined by the 5 billion real resolutions we deliver every year. Every innovation, from copilots to AI agents to quality assurance and workforce engagement tools, helps teams resolve issues faster and more effectively, shifting service teams from cost centers to revenue-driving, loyalty-creating strategic levers in their organizations. We believe being named a Leader in this Magic Quadrant validates our momentum, reinforces the impact we are making, and inspires us to continue innovating for the customers we serve."

Zendesk's Resolution Platform powers its leadership as the only complete AI-first solution purpose-built for service and designed to drive real resolutions – not deflection. It unifies human and AI agents, copilots, knowledge, and workflows into one continuous system of action, shifting teams from siloed manual tasks to automated, personalized interactions that resolve issues faster and more effectively. Infused into the Resolution Platform, Zendesk AI brings together advanced AI agents that handle routine requests, copilots that guide agents in real time, automated quality assurance that ensures consistent quality across channels, and a knowledge engine that continuously learns from every interaction. Together, they create a smarter, more connected service ecosystem where every resolution makes the next one even better.

By year-end, 20,000 customers – the largest base of AI users in service – will be utilizing Zendesk AI, reflecting rapid adoption and proven results. The platform's evolving capabilities deliver measurable business value by combining automation, AI, and human expertise to create effortless experiences for customers and employees, reinforcing Zendesk's position in today's service landscape.

These capabilities come together across every function, channel, industry, and user, powering solutions that help organizations resolve issues faster and deliver better experiences for customers and employees alike. Solutions that the Resolution Platform supports include:

Customer Service : Zendesk AI powers Zendesk's Resolution Platform by automating customer interactions to enable smarter, faster resolutions. Designed to support – not replace – humans, it blends AI's efficiency with agent empathy, automating routine tasks so agents can focus on what matters most. Zendesk AI uniquely understands customer interaction nuances, delivering precise, personalized experiences 24/7, while providing real-time insights and assurance that boost satisfaction, loyalty, and scalability.





: Zendesk AI powers Zendesk's Resolution Platform by automating customer interactions to enable smarter, faster resolutions. Designed to support – not replace – humans, it blends AI's efficiency with agent empathy, automating routine tasks so agents can focus on what matters most. Zendesk AI uniquely understands customer interaction nuances, delivering precise, personalized experiences 24/7, while providing real-time insights and assurance that boost satisfaction, loyalty, and scalability. Employee Service: Zendesk empowers employees with seamless, AI-first service across every phase of work life. Built to deliver real resolutions across every department, from IT to HR to legal and beyond, it integrates with existing systems, automates workflows, and delivers fast, personalized support that boosts employee productivity and job satisfaction.





Zendesk empowers employees with seamless, AI-first service across every phase of work life. Built to deliver real resolutions across every department, from IT to HR to legal and beyond, it integrates with existing systems, automates workflows, and delivers fast, personalized support that boosts employee productivity and job satisfaction. CCaaS: Zendesk Contact Center, with AI built-in, bridges gaps between channels, agents, and systems, accelerating resolutions across voice, messaging, AI, and Workforce Engagement Management (WEM). It simplifies operations, eliminates fragile legacy complexities, and equips teams to deliver faster service and better experiences from day one.

"Zendesk has built one of the most comprehensive customer service platforms in the market, combining strong AI capabilities with a clear focus on resolution and customer experience," said Simon Harrison, Founder and Executive Partner at Actionary Research. "Its continued investment in innovation and a full-service suite helps organizations deliver faster, more effective support. Zendesk's approach is helping shape the future of intelligent customer engagement."

Zendesk is committed to advancing AI-powered service innovation. Supported by global R&D, sales, and marketing teams across North America, Europe, LATAM, and APAC, Zendesk continues to deliver innovations that meet the diverse needs of organizations worldwide. Building on its Leader position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center, Zendesk will continue to help organizations deliver faster, more personalized experiences – remaining a trusted partner and industry leader in meeting today's challenges and confidently navigating tomorrow's opportunities.

