Zendure, a Pioneering Force in Energy Storage, unveils Clean Energy Solutions with SuperBase V and SolarFlow at CES 2024

News provided by

Zendure USA Inc.

09 Jan, 2024, 12:02 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2024, Zendure, a renowned innovative energy solutions provider, is showcasing its prowess in clean energy, highlighted by the award-winning SuperBase V, which had a successful launch at Kickstarter and CES 2023 and TÜV Rheinland certified SolarFlow. Zendure's booth (51452) at the Venetian Expo from January 9th to 12th, highlights their commitment to integrating on-grid and off-grid solutions for a global clean-energy lifestyle.

Continue Reading

Seamless Energy Transition with Solar Integration and Transfer Switch
Zendure's Plug-and-Play energy storage system, Superbase V is tailored for both on-grid and off-grid settings, ensuring versatility and reliability. On-grid, it connects with the PVHub 2000, integrating with a microinverter and solar panel. This setup saves up to 12.8 kWh daily and supports high-power MPPT with a combined capacity of 4800W. It's designed for diverse home energy needs, emphasizing energy savings. Off-grid, Superbase V can connect to transfer switch via Zen Y Pro cable, compatible with dual voltage appliances (120V/240V). The system also features smart control, customizable power options from 3600W to 7200W AC, with a capacity of 4.6 to 64 kWh. Qualifying for a 30% tax rebate under the ITC, it is ideal for blackout situations, camping, RV trips, and off-grid living.

A Comprehensive Solution for Efficient Power Management
Zendure's Smart Home Panel, a component of the Plug & Play Home Storage System, supports up to 10 power circuits. It integrates with the Zendure App for smart energy management, allowing users to monitor, manage, and customize energy usage. The SuperBase V, with a 3000W solar input and expandable capacity up to 64kWh, meets weekly power requirements.

Advanced Plug-In Solar Energy Storage Solution
The PVHub 2000, optimized for large-scale photovoltaic systems, enhances power generation efficiency. It supports solar panels up to 2340W and features fast charging. Integrated with Zendure's SolarFlow, it exemplifies renewable energy harnessing. The flexible capacity selection offered by AB1000 and AB2000 caters to varied market needs.

Zendure commits to offer global households reliable and affordable clean energy solutions with its comprehensive product portfolio and advanced technologies.

About Zendure
Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Its mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech.

Media Contact 
Chris Qiu
chris.qiu@zendure.com

SOURCE Zendure USA Inc.

Also from this source

Zendure, una fuerza pionera en el almacenamiento de energía, presenta en CES 2024 soluciones de energía limpia con sus productos SuperBase V y SolarFlow

Zendure, una fuerza pionera en el almacenamiento de energía, presenta en CES 2024 soluciones de energía limpia con sus productos SuperBase V y SolarFlow

En CES 2024, Zendure, un reconocido proveedor de soluciones energéticas innovadoras, presenta su capacidad en materia de energía limpia, que se...
Zendure, uma força pioneira em armazenamento de energia, revela soluções de energia limpa com SuperBase V e SolarFlow na CES 2024

Zendure, uma força pioneira em armazenamento de energia, revela soluções de energia limpa com SuperBase V e SolarFlow na CES 2024

Na CES 2024, a Zendure, um renomado provedor de soluções de energia inovadoras, vem demonstrando sua destreza em energia limpa, com destaque ao...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.