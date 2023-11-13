Zendure Achieves Breakthrough Integration with Shelly Pro 3EM, Shelly 3EM, Shelly Plus Plug S, Shelly Plug S, Enhancing Smart Energy Management

News provided by

Zendure DE GmbH

13 Nov, 2023, 04:47 ET

BERLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A fast-growing EnergyTech start-up Zendure and IoT specialist Shelly Group have taken a significant step forward in clean energy management. Initially announcing their strategic partnership at IFA in September 2023, they have now successfully integrated four Shelly products - Shelly Pro 3EM, Shelly 3EM, Shelly Plus Plug S, and Shelly Plug S into Zendure's ZEN+ Home Energy Hub.

Real-time monitoring of energy consumption

Continue Reading
image_1
image_1
Zendure_DE_GmbH
Zendure_DE_GmbH

ZEN+ Home Energy Hub, by Zendure, characterized by its openness, intelligence, and plug-and-play, is a smart energy management ecosystem that puts you in control while delivering sustainability and cost savings. By incorporating Zendure's flagship product, SolarFlow, with Shelly's smart devices, the system provides automatic safeguards, notifications, remote monitoring, real-time control, and intelligent optimization of energy consumption, contributing to reduced expenses and a sustainable future, all while being cost-effective.

Shelly products establish communication with SolarFlow through a cloud server. The Shelly Plus Plug S and Plug S enable users to dynamically adjust SolarFlow's power output based on the real-time consumption of specified appliances and basic power usage, thereby enhancing the self-consumption of electricity.

The Shelly CT (Pro 3EM & 3EM) interfaces with SolarFlow, monitoring the overall power demand of the line and instantly adapting SolarFlow's power output. This dynamic adjustment not only enhances the self-consumption rate of electricity but also enables AIoT to allocate energy intelligently in real time. Appointment mode is supported with more precise power adjustment (30W below 100W, 1W above 100W), new Basic Load in Smart Matching mode; three-phase electrical interlink support in Smart CT mode. 

Peering into the Future of Energy Management

The collaboration between Zendure and Shelly symbolizes a forward leap into the future of smart home energy management. By combining their unique expertise, they have created a Clean EnergyTech platform that empowers communities and families, offering a glimpse of what's to come in the realm of sustainable living.

For more information about partnership or production inquiries, please visit zendure.com or shelly.com.

About Zendure & Shelly

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Shelly is the flagship brand of the European tech company Shelly Group (previously Allterco), which specializes in delivering innovation through designing, producing, and distributing high-quality IoT products.

Contact:
Chris Qiu
[email protected] 
+86-13697796028 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273607/image_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273600/Zendure_DE_GmbH.jpg

Also from this source

Zendure consigue integración con Shelly Pro 3EM, Shelly 3EM, Shelly Plus Plug S y Shelly Plug S

Zendure consigue integración con Shelly Pro 3EM, Shelly 3EM, Shelly Plus Plug S y Shelly Plug S

Zendure, una empresa emergente de tecnología energéticaTech de rápido crecimiento, y Shelly Group, especialista en IoT, han dado un importante paso...
Zendure erreicht bahnbrechende Integration mit Shelly Pro 3EM, Shelly 3EM, Shelly Plus Plug S und Shelly Plug S und verbessert das intelligente Energiemanagement

Zendure erreicht bahnbrechende Integration mit Shelly Pro 3EM, Shelly 3EM, Shelly Plus Plug S und Shelly Plug S und verbessert das intelligente Energiemanagement

Das schnell wachsende EnergyTech-Start-up Zendure und der IoT-Spezialist Shelly Group haben einen bedeutenden Schritt in Richtung sauberes...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Home Improvement

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.