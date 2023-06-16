Zendure Powers BOÉ Motorsports' Sustainable Efforts at German MotoGP

BERLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure – a rapidly expanding energy tech startup from Silicon Valley in the USA, China, Japan and Germany – showcases its commitment to sustainable, green energy solutions at MotoGP races in Germany as a proud sponsor of BOÉ Motorsports.

The MotoGP race is among the most spectacular races in the world, and its success lies in the reliable power supply. Similarly, Zendure champions sustainability in line with its purpose to accelerate a sustainable future, while promoting equity, diversity, and inclusion in sports through its sponsorship of the BOÈ Motosports team, which proudly features Ana Carrasco as the lone female rider in MotoGP.

Reaffirming its dedication to sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Zendure is offering renewable energy to all attendees at MotoGP with true power independence. This includes powering pit stop tools and tire warmers for motorcyclists to quickly warm up their tires for better grip and stability, as well as offering individuals the opportunity to use eco-friendly power solutions like Zendure SuperBase V and SolarFlow to charge their devices.

These two products provide users with robust backup energy solutions. SuperBase V provides a constant supply of electricity via built-in semi-solid-state batteries. SolarFlow, a user-friendly plug & play storage system, captures balcony solar energy and stores it for nighttime use, where users can save up to 32% of their annual energy bill.

"Zendure resonates with BOÉ Motorsports' commitment to accelerating a sustainable future," said Jolene Shang, Zendure's Chief Marketing Officer, "we strive to contribute to this purpose by delivering advanced energy storage solutions, thereby driving the renewable energy revolution forward."

Additionally, two drivers from the BOÉ team, David Muñoz and Ana Carrasco, will be engaging with fans on-site. Fans are warmly invited to witness the thrilling event firsthand.

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Our mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularising the latest EnergyTech.

Our revolutionary Balcony Energy Storage System SolarFlow turns sunlight into a safe, reliable, and resilient source of energy to power our daily life. To learn more visit Zendure.com and follow Zendure on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

