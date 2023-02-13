Zendure Showcases Its Latest Innovations in Portable, Solar Power at Intersolar North America

Visit Zendure at Intersolar ( Booth 2159 )

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure , one of the fastest growing clean energy tech startups, shows off its latest innovations in portable, solar power at Intersolar North America.

Leading the charge is SuperBase V , the first modular, portable power station with semi-solid state batteries to provide more reliable, safer, cleaner energy when and where users need it most – from RV and off-grid living to EV charging, whole-home power and emergency back-up.

Last year in 2022, Zendure moved from outdoor energy storage into the home energy storage market to further fit the future of energy and bring power independence to more people than ever before.

"Product design and innovation catered to end users is at the core of this movement, said Bryan Liu, Zendure CEO. "I am thrilled to be able to meet with specialists and partners in the solar, storage, electric vehicle, and green clean energy sectors at Intersolar to gain knowledge of the market, investigate potential business opportunities, and create the newest clean energy storage solutions to benefit homes in the future."

Zendure will continue to improve and iterate in the upcoming year, focusing on the idea of a plug-and-play home energy storage and the current products, including SuperBase V, extended satellite batteries, smart home panels , EV charger, solar panels , and the ZEN+ intelligent cloud platform.

"We have already worked to create an integrated light storage and charging scenario, and to achieve an AIoT energy ecosystem with energy storage at its core, supported by our self-developed software platform and massive amounts of data," added Liu. "As the first plug-and-play home energy storage product, SuperBase V, it simultaneously implements 3000W solar fast charging, 120V/240V dual voltage, 0 ms UPS, voice control, and extended battery pack supporting 64 kWh of power, and is the industry's first semi-solid-state battery home energy storage product."

Together with cutting-edge new energy technologies, Zendure plans to create the best home energy storage products and intelligent clean home energy management system for end users, starting with its hero product, SuperBase V.

SMART, WHOLE-HOME POWER

SuperBase V features industry-leading semi-solid state batteries, which boast a higher energy density and greater damage resistance than lithium-ion phosphate batteries. Power is customizable and expands from 6.4kWh to 64kWh, meaning the right set-up can store enough energy to power a typical household for a week or more.

As the first and only system that can supply 120V/240V dual voltage from a single base unit, SuperBase V can charge small and large appliances, including your refrigerator, heating and cooling systems, oven and more at the same time. And when the unexpected happens, SuperBase V's back-up power switches on instantly without interruption, preventing damage or disruption to sensitive equipment.

It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home systems for intuitive, convenient voice control. The Zendure app also gives users tools to monitor, manage and customize energy use, which can significantly reduce your energy bill.

EV CHARGING AT HOME OR ON-THE-GO

It also has EV charging capabilities at home and on-the-go. With up to 12,000W of power distribution, the Home Panel can charge two vehicles at the same time and provide AC power to up to ten circuits around the house. Portable level 2 EV charging also supports public power station input, and the SuperBase V paired with a battery pack adds an extra 40 miles to keep drivers moving between pit stops.

Each base station comes with a variety of hook-ups and 14 ports, including AC, USB-A and USB-C and a 12V car outlet for limitless power possibilities. It's also equipped with a pull-out handle and motorized wheels for easier portability around your home and on-the-go.

SuperBase V, SuperBase Pro and SuperBase M will all be on site at Intersolar North America. If you'd like to meet with Zendure or schedule a demo, please contact Sarah Bellinger at [email protected] or Chris Chiu at [email protected] .

ABOUT ZENDURE

Zendure is one of the fastest-growing Clean Energy Tech start-ups based in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley in California, and the Greater Bay Area in China, as well as Japan. Zendure's goal is to make energy accessible anywhere, anytime, and to democratize the latest battery technology to power on-grid and off-grid lifestyles alike in a clean and affordable way. To learn more visit Zendure.com and follow Zendure on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

