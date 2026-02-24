ZenGRC and Accorian Launch Combined Platform and Services Offering for Healthcare Compliance

Partnership pairs ZenGRC's compliance platform with Accorian's HITRUST assessment expertise to give healthcare organizations a single path from readiness through certification.

SAN FRANCISCO , Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenGRC, a governance, risk, and compliance platform built for lean compliance teams, today announced a partnership with Accorian, a Top 5 HITRUST Authorized External Assessor with 500+ successful HITRUST assessments and a 100% certification success rate. The combined offering gives healthcare technology companies a single solution covering compliance platform, readiness advisory, and formal assessment.

The Problem: Platform Without Services, or Services Without a Platform

Healthcare technology companies managing HIPAA, HITRUST, and SOC 2 typically stitch their compliance programs together from separate tools: a GRC platform from one vendor, readiness consulting from another, and a different firm for the actual assessment. Each handoff creates gaps. Evidence collected in the platform doesn't transfer cleanly to the assessor. Readiness consultants build recommendations that don't map to the platform's control structure. Teams spend weeks reformatting documentation between systems.

What the Partnership Delivers

The ZenGRC and Accorian partnership eliminates the gaps between platform, advisory, and assessment. The combined offering includes three service areas:

HITRUST Readiness and Certification: Accorian leads structured gap assessments and readiness preparation directly inside ZenGRC, mapping controls, policies, and evidence to HITRUST requirements. When the organization is ready, Accorian conducts the validated assessment as the authorized assessor, with all documentation already organized in the platform. No reformatting. No duplicate entry.

Third Party Risk Management: Accorian's security team operates as an extension of the customer's GRC function, managing vendor onboarding, risk tiering, security assessments, and remediation tracking inside ZenGRC. The platform automates evidence collection and workflow. Accorian validates findings and interprets results.

Compliance Program Management: For organizations that need ongoing operational support, Accorian provides managed compliance services using ZenGRC as the system of record, including dashboard configuration, evidence collection workflows, and cross-framework control mapping across HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC 2, and NIST.

"Most healthcare compliance teams buy a platform and then hire a separate firm to tell them what to put in it. Then they hire another firm to assess it. Every handoff creates rework. With Accorian, the advisory, the platform, and the assessment are connected from day one. That's what mid-market healthcare companies have been asking for."

— Jon Leitner, Chief Revenue Officer, ZenGRC

"Healthcare innovators need compliance programs that move at the speed of their growth. In healthcare, trust and data protection are mission critical. This collaboration represents the future of healthcare compliance, integrated, automated and built for measurable results. By aligning ZenGRC's powerful platform with our HITRUST assessment leadership, we are removing friction from the certification journey and enabling faster timelines, greater transparency and a stronger security posture for our clients. This partnership simplifies compliance while strengthening outcomes."

— Premal Parikh, Chief Executive Officer, Accorian

Why Accorian

Accorian has been a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor since 2018, with three members selected to the HITRUST EA Council. The firm has completed over 500 HITRUST assessments with a 100% certification success rate and maintains a 90% client renewal rate. Their healthcare practice spans HITRUST, HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and penetration testing.

Meet Us at ViVE 2026

ZenGRC and Accorian are at ViVE 2026 this week (February 22-25, Los Angeles). To schedule a meeting or learn more about the combined offering, visit: https://www.zengrc.com/meet-zengrc-vive-2026/

About ZenGRC

ZenGRC is a governance, risk, and compliance platform built for lean teams managing multiple frameworks. With 117 automated integrations, AI-powered assessments, and cross-framework evidence reuse, ZenGRC turns compliance from manual documentation into continuous operational readiness. Healthcare organizations use ZenGRC to manage HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC 2, and NIST programs from a single system of record.

About Accorian

Accorian is a cybersecurity and compliance firm specializing in HITRUST, SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and HIPAA assessments. As a Top 5 HITRUST Authorized External Assessor with 500+ successful assessments, Accorian provides readiness advisory, gap analysis, and formal certification services to healthcare technology, fintech, and SaaS organizations.

