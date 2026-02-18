ZenGRC and HITRUST Launch MyCSF Integration to Eliminate Duplicate Compliance Work for Healthcare Organizations

Direct API integration automates evidence submission to HITRUST MyCSF, replacing manual rework with automated evidence submission across HIPAA, HITRUST, and other frameworks.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenGRC, a governance, risk, and compliance platform built for lean compliance teams, today announced a direct integration with HITRUST MyCSF that automates evidence submission, control mapping, and assessment preparation for healthcare organizations managing multiple compliance frameworks.

Two Compliance Programs, Zero Integration

Healthcare organizations often run two parallel compliance programs that rarely connect. HIPAA compliance is documentation-heavy, policy-driven, and typically owned by Privacy or Legal teams. HITRUST certification is evidence-driven, control-based, and managed by Information Security or GRC teams. These programs often run on separate systems, owned by different teams, with no shared workflow.

The result can cause duplicate evidence collection, inconsistent documentation, and weeks of manual preparation before every assessment. Without integration, teams complete the work in their GRC platform, then manually re-enter it into HITRUST MyCSF, leading to hundreds of controls and evidence items entered twice. Assessors spend significant time on document submission. This integration eliminates that duplication and provides significant time savings.

What the Integration Does

The MyCSF API integration connects ZenGRC directly to HITRUST's assessment platform, allowing assessors to:

submit evidence directly from ZenGRC to MyCSF without manual rework or duplicate entry

cross-map controls between HIPAA, HITRUST, and other frameworks to collect evidence once and apply it across frameworks

track chain of custody with approval workflows that document who reviewed, who approved, and when

receive automatic HITRUST R2 framework updates as requirements change

automate evidence collection across 117 integrations with cloud infrastructure, identity providers, and security tools

"Healthcare compliance teams have been doing the same work twice for years — once in their GRC platform and again in MyCSF. This integration eliminates that. Collect evidence once, map it across HIPAA and HITRUST, and submit directly to assessors without rework."

— Rob Ellis, CEO, ZenGRC

"By combining ZenGRC's advanced, automated control monitoring technology with the comprehensive coverage of the HITRUST assurance program, we are raising the standard for continuous, proactive compliance and strengthening risk assurance and operational efficiency." - Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer

Learn More

ZenGRC will be at ViVE 2026 (February 22-25, Los Angeles) to demonstrate the HITRUST MyCSF integration. To schedule a meeting or see the integration in action, visit: https://www.zengrc.com/meet-zengrc-vive-2026/

About ZenGRC

ZenGRC is a governance, risk, and compliance platform built for lean teams managing multiple frameworks. With 117 automated integrations, AI-powered assessments, and cross-framework evidence reuse, ZenGRC turns compliance from manual documentation into continuous operational readiness. Healthcare organizations use ZenGRC to manage HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC 2, and NIST programs from a single system of record.

About HITRUST

HITRUST provides globally recognized security and privacy frameworks and assurance programs that help organizations demonstrate measurable cybersecurity and data protection controls across industries, with a strong focus on healthcare.

