Zenith American Solutions Welcomes New Executive Leadership Team Member Chris Johnson, Chief Operating Officer

Zenith welcomes Chris Johnson as an integral member of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT). As COO, Johnson will report directly to the Company's President, Craig Steffen. Steffen said, "Johnson's extensive healthcare background paired with his impressive track record for aligning operations to meet customer needs brings a new level of expertise to our ELT. In addition, his experience within healthcare, financial services and big four consulting arenas make him a valuable member of our organization."

Johnson will be responsible for the effectiveness and efficiency of the organization's day-to-day operations, while serving as a key contributor to the organization's overall strategy, and continuous growth and development.

Johnson held numerous strategy and execution-focused roles at UnitedHealth Group (UHG), a Fortune 6 company. As Chief Strategist of Strategic Growth, Johnson was responsible for defining and executing the growth vision while raising customer satisfaction. He also possesses extensive experience in organizational change and transformation, product management, acquisition integration, strategy development, and sales. Johnson has also served in executive-level leadership roles at American Express, Arthur Andersen, and US Bancorp.

Johnson lives in the Twin Cities with his wife Marilyn, and his three children - Christopher, Emily and David. He is a graduate of the University of North Dakota with bachelor's degree in Economics and Business Administration, and he also earned a MBA from The Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. Johnson also serves as a board member at his local United Way of Washington County.

About Zenith American Solutions

Zenith American Solutions, Inc. (Zenith) has been providing high quality administrative services since 1944. With 46 offices across the country, Zenith manages benefit plans as a third-party administrator (TPA) serving over 1,000,000 health plan members and dependents, and more than 1,000,000 retirement plan participants for Taft-Hartley trust funds, trade associations, government entities, and corporate employers. For more information, visit www.zenith-american.com.

