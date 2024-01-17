ZenLedger Joins Forces with april to Launch First End-to-End Tax Filing Experience for Crypto & Digital Assets

SEATTLE and NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenLedger , the industry leader in blockchain data and tax solutions, today announced a revolutionary partnership with april , an industry trailblazer developing AI-powered financial technology focused on modernizing taxes, to launch the first end-to-end tax filing experience in the crypto industry. Integrating with april, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, shifts the paradigm to bring tax aggregation, optimization and filing into a single platform and radically simplifies the process of managing and filing taxes for cryptocurrency & digital asset traders.

Cryptocurrency taxation has become increasingly complex, with individuals and businesses often juggling multiple tools and platforms to meet their tax compliance needs. Because of the deeply fragmented nature of crypto, DeFi and NFT platforms, it's been difficult to perform tax optimization processes like tax loss harvesting, or even simple cost basis calculations, without having a single view into all the transactions across the different exchanges and wallets.

ZenLedger, known for its comprehensive transaction tracking and tax reporting capabilities, has already simplified this process for crypto users, eliminating manual calculations and saving users from the traditional laborious process. Now, with this unique new data integration, ZenLedger is going a step further to consolidate the entire tax experience, entirely eliminating the need to handle tax forms for those users who traditionally use a tax prep software.

A Simplified User Experience, Free of the Confusing Paperwork:

Full Service Solution: Eliminate the need for multiple tax platforms. The new integration with april provides users with the first fully integrated crypto tax e-filing solution.

tax e-filing solution. One-click Data Import: Transfer Crypto Tax Reports from ZenLedger to your return effortlessly, without ever handling an 8949 or .csv.

Tax Reports from ZenLedger to your return effortlessly, without ever handling an 8949 or .csv. AI-Powered and User-Friendly: AI-powered features include Optical Character Recognition (OCR) form capture, simplifying the data entry process for common forms like W-2 and previous years' form 1040.

"Tax Returns are already a stressful experience for customers and the need to try and coordinate those calculations across multiple tools is unnecessarily burdensome for the average Taxpayer," said Pat Larsen, CEO and Co-Founder of ZenLedger. "The path to an accurate return should be clear and simple, which is what this solution is providing. We're eliminating the confusion of customers mediating the output from different tools to their e-filers."

This first-of-its-kind integration eliminates the burden from taxpayers. Zenledger users will import their aggregated trade data into april's platform with a single tap. The tax experience has been optimized for mobile, allowing users to easily review the data they're importing, instilling confidence and control in their filing experience.

"Tax technology and the archaic preparation process has failed to meet the needs of today's dynamic economy," said Ben Borodach, co-founder and CEO of april. "We're excited to partner with ZenLedger to help taxpayers maximize their financial opportunities by delivering the first holistic tax filing experience for cryptocurrency."

As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, ZenLedger and april are committed to providing innovative solutions that enable individuals and businesses to maximize their returns and navigate the tax landscape efficiently.

