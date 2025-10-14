Zenni Optical and Chase Stokes Unveil Second Eyewear Collaboration

Zenni Optical and Chase Stokes Debut Second Eyewear Collection — A Story of Style, Transformation, and Chase's New Era

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical, the world's leading online eyewear retailer, is teaming up again with actor Chase Stokes for a brand-new, unisex eyewear collection. Launched today, the Zenni x Chase Stokes Collection offers a fresh spin on modern eyewear with versatile silhouettes and timeless frames that reflect Chase's evolving style.

Photo courtesy of Zenni Optical (PRNewsfoto/Zenni Optical)

Following the success of the first collaboration collection, this new iteration adds 15 styles across 6 silhouettes, expanding the Zenni x Chase Stokes lineup to over 60 frames total. A curated mix of optical and sunglasses —from wayfarers to rounds—the unisex frames are designed to be effortlessly wearable, delivering style without overthinking it.

"This new collection really feels like me," said Chase Stokes on the collaboration. "I wanted to capture not just how the frames look, but how they can make you feel. Eyewear can really shift your energy, your mood, and the way you present yourself, so that was important to showcase with these frames. I was involved at every step, and this collection is truly a reflection of where I'm at in life and style."

Fresh off filming the final season of Outer Banks, Chase is embracing transformation in both career and style. Directed by Vivian Kim and shot on location in Charleston, where Stokes has built his home and community over the past several years, the campaign captures Chase in a setting that feels both personal and deeply connected to his journey. The campaign, imagined and co-created with Chase — offers a glimpse into who he is now: grounded, creative, and classic with a modern edge.

The drop highlights premium transparent and two-tone materials, with clear elements, timeless shapes, neutral tones and layered color treatments that are designed to flatter every face and every style, making you feel authentically and truly you. The result is a collection of understated, modern eyewear with broad unisex appeal.

"Inspired by today's fashion trends, this collection fuses function, comfort, and bold design into eyewear that works as both a statement accessory and an everyday essential. Channeling Chase's effortless cool, the frames pair encrusted metal accents, flex-hinges, and anti-slip tips for standout style with real-world practicality. Easy to wear and always on-trend," said Aysegul Colakel, Designer for Zenni.

Collection highlights include:

"Chase has this effortless authenticity that just draws people in," said Veronica Alcaro, VP Brand of Zenni. "He doesn't just wear the frames - he makes them part of his story. This new collection really reflects that easy confidence and versatility that our community loves, and we can't wait for people to see what's next from us together."

The Zenni x Chase Stokes Collection is available exclusively at Zenni.com beginning October 13, 2025. Starting at just $23.95, it is designed to be accessible for all. Each frame can be customized with sunglasses, prescription lenses, Blokz® blue light-blocking lenses, EyeQLenz™ with Zenni ID Guard™, and more—ensuring you find the perfect pair to match your vibe, day or night.

ABOUT ZENNI:

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible for everyone. With complete prescription pairs starting under $10, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to see clearly and express themselves through a wide selection of high-quality prescription glasses, sunglasses, protective eyewear, and non-prescription frames—curated with fashion, function, and style in mind. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company has upended the traditional retail model to become the leader in U.S. online eyewear, with over 70 million frames sold worldwide. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Monster Jam, Team Liquid, and more. Zenni has collaborated with designers and tastemakers on exclusive collections, including Chase Stokes and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, visit zenni.com/press .

