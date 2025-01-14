Zenni Optical Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Monster Jam®

Zenni Named Official Eyewear Partner of Monster Jam

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical, the world's leading online eyewear retailer, is announcing its new partnership with Monster Jam®, the most approachable, family-friendly sport in the world today. This partnership will designate Zenni as the Official Eyewear Partner of the most action-packed motorsports event on four wheels, and marks Zenni's first venture into the world of motorsports.

Photo courtesy of Zenni Optical and Monster Jam

Monster Jam, renowned for its awe-inspiring competitions where world-class athletes battle for championships on perfectly engineered dirt tracks, captivates a massive global audience. Hosting more than 350 live events annually, the brand's excitement extends far beyond arena and stadiums, reaching fans at home through innovative products, engaging content, and yearround merchandise. With families making up a significant portion of its fanbase, this partnership enables Zenni to support its mission to provide affordable, stylish eyewear for children and families while emphasizing the importance of eye health.

"There is nothing in the world like Monster Jam, it's an incredible experience for families and fans of all ages," said Robb Chiarini, Head of Partnerships, Licensing, & Events at Zenni Optical. "This is one of our most exciting partnerships to date, not only because of the largerthan-life Monster Jam trucks and drivers delivering action-packed entertainment, but also providing families and children eye health education coupled with customized eyewear products they will be thrilled to wear."

As part of the partnership, fans will be able to purchase a specially curated line of Zenni frames and accessories featuring Monster Jam designs and themes, both in adult and kid's styles. Once launched, the frames will be customizable allowing for prescription and non-prescription lenses along with various upgrades including Blokz® blue light-blocking, light-adaptive EyeQLenz, and polarized sunglasses.

Fans will be able to wear frames inspired by their favorite Monster Jam trucks … including Zenni's innovative OptiFlex glasses, designed to guarantee a flawless, comfortable fit beneath any headgear.

"We are thrilled to partner with Zenni and connect our millions of fans with their brand. Monster Jam is dedicated to entertaining families of all ages, which perfectly complements Zenni's ethos of "Eyewear for everyone", said Jeff Bialosky, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Licensing for Feld Entertainment, producers of Monster Jam. Furthermore, we look forward to the launch of our dedicated line of Monster Jam eyewear, which will be an exciting extension of our brand and embody the mantra, "See clearly, drive boldly!"

Together, Zenni Optical and Monster Jam aim to make a lasting impact on families and fans, combining eyewear for everyone with the electrifying excitement of Monster Jam's events.

About Zenni:

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective glasses and sunglasses curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at under $10, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, Jrue Holiday, Sam Cassell and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zenni.com/press.

About Monster Jam:

Unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable, Monster Jam® features world-class athletes competing for championships on perfectly engineered dirt tracks that push these ever-evolving, state-of-the-art trucks to the limit. Beyond the 350 global live events each year, the Monster Jam brand extends off the track into the home through products, content, and merchandise that keeps the fun alive year-round. For more information, visit MonsterJam.com.

