Zenni Optical Brings Together Leading Voices in Technology and Wellness to Celebrate the Launch of EyeQLenz™ with Zenni ID Guard™

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the debut of EyeQLenz™ with Zenni ID Guard™, Bay Area-based Zenni Optical hosted a thought-provoking conversation on technology, wellness, privacy, and digital balance at the iconic San Francisco Ferry Building on October 24, 2025.

The event featured experts from across technology, healthcare, and digital culture, including Larissa May (digital wellness educator), Dr. Steven Lee (Director of Digital Innovation, Zenni), and Dr. Tiffany Lester (integrative medicine physician). The discussion highlighted how EyeQLenz™ with Zenni ID Guard™ represents the next evolution in lens technology and explored how individuals can stay defended—physically and digitally—in today's hyper-connected world.

Panelists explored the growing intersection of eye health, technology, and digital wellbeing, reflecting on how modern life demands new forms of defense—from screen exposure to data privacy. Guests—which included influencers Aden Wang and Vivid Wu, Andrew Polo, and Ashleigh Reddy—also had the opportunity to experience the innovation firsthand through interactive demos, product try-ons, a custom glasses chain station, and co-branded activations with Bay Area partners.

The panel highlighted the multifaceted role of innovation in modern wellness:

Dr. Steven Lee shared insights into Zenni's commitment to making high-tech eyewear accessible for all, noting how EyeQLenz™ helps people not only see better but live better.





Larissa May discussed the importance of mindful screen habits, particularly for younger generations navigating a device-driven culture.





discussed the importance of mindful screen habits, particularly for younger generations navigating a device-driven culture. Dr. Tiffany Lester connected ocular health to whole-body wellness, emphasizing the ripple effects of visual fatigue on overall wellbeing.

"With EyeQLenz™ featuring Zenni ID Guard™, we're redefining what everyday eyewear can do," said Dr. Steven Lee, Director of Digital Innovation at Zenni. "These lenses go beyond vision correction—they defend, adapt, and empower. By shielding eyes from visible and invisible light while helping preserve personal privacy, EyeQLenz™ supports how people see and experience the world with greater clarity, comfort, and confidence."

EyeQLenz™ with Zenni ID Guard™ is Zenni's groundbreaking response to this reality — an all-in-one lens that not only filters 51% of blue light and blocks 100% of UVA/UVB rays, but also reflects near-infrared light. The result is a thoughtful fusion of innovation and style that empowers wearers to take control of both their eye health and digital identity. They are also photochromic, meaning they are clear indoors and tinted outdoors for comfortable vision inside and outdoors.

Blue Light: Helps shield blue light from digital devices and the sun (the largest source of blue light). Benefits include enhanced visual comfort during extended use of digital devices and supports overall wellness.

Helps shield blue light from digital devices and the sun (the largest source of blue light). Benefits include enhanced visual comfort during extended use of digital devices and supports overall wellness. UV Shielding: Blocks 100% of UVA and UVB rays and shields your eyes from harmful sun exposure which is essential for proactive and long-term eye health.

Blocks 100% of UVA and UVB rays and shields your eyes from harmful sun exposure which is essential for proactive and long-term eye health. Infrared Capabilities: EyeQLenz™ with Zenni ID Guard™ helps you stay covered from the light that surrounds you every day, including light from devices, windows, and the sun.

Zenni's mission remains clear: to provide innovative, stylish, and defensive eyewear that's accessible to everyone. EyeQLenz™ with Zenni ID Guard™ represents the next chapter in that mission, placing privacy, comfort, and defense at the forefront, while never compromising on style.

For more information about EyeQLenz™ with Zenni ID Guard™ visit zenni.com/eyeqlenz

The contents of this post and of all Zenni blogs are for informational and marketing purposes only. This post and all Zenni blog contents are not to be considered medical advice. Zenni Optical, Inc. does not provide professional health care advice or engage in the practice of medicine, optometry, or professional health care. Always seek the advice of your optometrist or other qualified health provider for all professional medical advice, diagnosis, treatment or any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

