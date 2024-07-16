Zenni Optical Expands Product Offering with Designer Eyewear at Unmatched Prices

New Selection Includes Frames from Marc Jacobs, Jimmy Choo, Adidas, Kate Spade, and More at up to 40% Off Retail

NOVATO, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer, announces its expansion into designer eyewear offerings, featuring frames from renowned brands such as Marc Jacobs, Jimmy Choo, Adidas, Kate Spade, and more. The luxury eyewear options are now available online at Zenni for an incredible value at up to 40% off retail prices, marking a significant milestone in Zenni's commitment to offering affordable yet stylish eyewear for everyone.

With this addition to its product portfolio, Zenni is able to adhere to a wider range of customer preferences and style needs while still maintaining its commitment to trusted value. The new designer eyewear options include a wide range of chic and sophisticated designs suitable for professional settings, as well as trendy and casual frames perfect for everyday wear.

"At Zenni, we are dedicated to providing our customers with exceptional value and style," said David Ting, Global Chief Technology Officer and General Manager at Zenni. "Our expansion into designer eyewear allows us to offer premium quality frames at outlet prices, ensuring that everyone can access luxury eyewear without the luxury price tag."

Zenni's reputation as a leader in online eyewear retail is reinforced by its commitment to affordability and customer satisfaction. By offering these designer eyewear options at significantly discounted prices, Zenni aims to empower customers to express their individuality through fashionable eyewear choices that don't break the bank.

Explore Zenni's new offerings of designer eyewear today, featuring top names like Marc Jacobs, Jimmy Choo, Adidas, Kate Spade, and more, with prices starting at just $57.99.

Images of the new products are available here .

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zenni.com/press

