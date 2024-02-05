Zenni® Optical Launches New & Stylish Ready-to-Wear Readers

Don't settle for drug store readers, get the quality and convenience of Zenni's readers for as low as $9.95.

NOVATO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer launched its collection of new ready-to-wear readers, providing an easy way to purchase quality, stylish readers that improve reading experiences without needing a prescription.

The assortment includes 35 frames, offering a diverse and versatile selection. Additionally, for improved eye protection, each pair of readers comes equipped with both blue light protection and Anti-Reflective coating.

Zenni ready-to-wear readers.

Steven Lee, Head of Optical Product at Zenni Optical, expressed, "It's often the case that readers are quickly chosen as an impulse purchase or during brief shopping trips. However, it's crucial to give greater importance to eye health. With increasing cases of eye strain from reading or screen use, selecting a high-quality pair of readers, like those from Zenni, is vital. This ensures not only clear vision but also maintains eye health without sacrificing quality."

The new readers collection offers frames starting at only $9.95 and is currently available for purchase only on zenni.com . The shopping process is simple, choose your desired magnification level and add it to your cart. With budget-friendly prices, you can easily purchase pairs for home, work, and even for your car.

For those who want a more unique and tailored experience, shoppers can also customize their readers from over 750 frames to find the perfect match. Select your frame, tailor your reading power, and unlock a world of clarity and sophistication. Zenni's custom readers are another way to express your individuality and enhance your vision at the same time.

About Zenni Optical

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personal style through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and incredible selection. To date, Zenni has worked alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute more than 1.5 million glasses. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, and averaging just over $40, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Columbus Crew, Boston Celtics, and the Chicago Bulls. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, Cynthia Rowley, Sam Cassell, and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/press.

