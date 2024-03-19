Zenni Optical Partners With Akeneo To Enhance PIM

The new partnership furthers Zenni's commitment to superior customer success.

NOVATO, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer, today announced a partnership with Akeneo , the Product Experience (PX) Company and leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions. The partnership is driven by Zenni's commitment to using data and advanced solutions to deliver an unparalleled customer experience.

As the eye care industry's tech leader, Zenni has implemented a series of advanced technology solutions to enhance business performance, improve speed-to-market and elevate satisfaction for the millions of customers across its direct-to-consumer platform and Zenni Business, the company's B2B engine that is offering a full suite of eye care solutions for businesses and eye care professionals.

"As Zenni is expanding its product offerings, it became clear that we needed a system to accommodate the growing complexity and volume of products we are managing," said David Ting, Global Chief Technology Officer and General Manager at Zenni Optical. "We're confident that this partnership will improve our product lifecycle management, and we're excited to be leveraging Akeneo's product experience platform in our day-to-day operations."

Implementing Akeneo as a centralized product pool allows Zenni to offer a dedicated product catalog for both B2C and B2B operations while ensuring consistent and accurate product data across all teams and sales channels. Since introducing Akeneo's PIM system in January, Zenni has roughly 3,000 SKUs categorized in Akeneo PIM, with more coming. This initiative has helped reduce data inconsistency issues across teams and suites by roughly 60% and has reduced the time to manage the product data by roughly over 70%.

"At Akeneo, we know it is the power of partnership that brings our solutions to life," said Kristin Naragon, Chief Strategy Officer at Akeneo. "Zenni's impressive, early results from the implementation of our PIM highlight their commitment to providing reliable and accurate information along every step of the customer journey. We're excited to see how this partnership evolves, driving success for Zenni and setting a new high standard for the shopping experience in the online eyewear market."

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/press

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM); creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, education, and an engaged community all focused on the practice of product experience management.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, CarParts.com, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud, companies can create elevated product experiences with user-friendly and AI-powered product data enrichment, management, syndication, and supplier data onboarding; as well as a comprehensive app marketplace and partner network to meet business and buyer needs. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com .

SOURCE Zenni Optical