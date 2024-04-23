Zenni® Optical Announces Partnership with Evo

Zenni named 'Official Eyewear' of the largest fighting game tournament

NOVATO, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical, the world's leading online eyewear retailer, today announced a partnership with Evo, the world's largest fighting game tournament. This collaboration designates Zenni as the Official Eyewear of Evo, bringing together style and innovation to the competitive fighting game community.

"The fighting game community represents some of the most passionate gamers in the world," said Robb Chiarini, Head of Gaming, Sports, & Events at Zenni Optical. "Evo is the epitome of inclusion; from the casual enthusiast to the professional competitor, everyone is welcome. That connection between accessibility and devotion could not be more aligned with Zenni's values and we are proud to partner with Evo in elevating eye-health awareness and education in the FGC."

Zenni will be the first eyewear brand to partner with Evo. Through this collaboration, Zenni will be an official partner for all Evo events, including Evo Japan and Evo 2024 taking place in Las Vegas this July, launching eye-health awareness and educational content alongside a new Evo-branded eyewear collection.

"Evo is thrilled to welcome Zenni Optical as our Official Eyewear Partner," said Rick Thiher, General Manager of Evo. "Zenni's mission of providing affordable eyewear coupled with their innovative technology like the Blokz+ Tints blue light protection will help Evo's players get one step closer to the perfect matches they're fighting for."

About Evo

The Evolution Championship Series (Evo) represents the largest and longest-running fighting game tournaments on Earth. Evo brings together the best of the best from around the world in an electric showcase of skill and fun, as players and fans gather to honor the competitive spirit in an open bracket format that reveals the world's strongest fighting game players. Evo was founded in 2002 after a series of local arcade tournaments run by Tom and Tony Cannon were first held in 1996.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/press

SOURCE Zenni Optical