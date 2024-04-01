Zenni Optical Partners with 'Outer Banks' Star Chase Stokes as Global Brand Ambassador to Launch New Innovative Optical Lenses: EyeQLenz™

EyeQLenz is an all-in-one solution offering protection against harmful infrared exposure, UV and blue light seamlessly shifting between indoors and outdoors

NOVATO, Calif., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer, today announced its partnership with Chase Stokes, actor and star of the hit series 'Outer Banks,' to launch its new 3-in-1 eye protection lens: EyeQLenz™ available now.

"As someone who is active and always on the move, I need reliable gear that keeps up with me," said Chase Stokes, Zenni ambassador and actor. "Given that glasses are part of my daily routine, Zenni's all-in-one protection solution, EyeQLenz, has been a game-changer for me. With EyeQLenz, I don't have to compromise on style or protection – I get the best of both worlds.''

Offering advanced protection against harmful infrared exposure, UV and blue light, EyeQLenz is an eye protection lens suitable for everyone, whether you wear prescription glasses or not. EyeQLenz isn't just another lens; it's a comprehensive eye protection system offering advantages to the skin around your eyes and well-being.

"We're so excited to welcome Chase Stokes to the Zenni family! Our connection with him was instant. He shares our values of style and health wholeheartedly. We're hoping his fans recognize our shared passion, particularly in prioritizing eye safety," expressed Veronica Alcaro, Zenni's VP of Brand.

EyeQLenz offers a host of features and benefits, including:

Anti-infrared Technology: EyeQLenz introduces an anti-infrared coating that acts as a barrier, protecting your eyes and the delicate skin surrounding them from infrared rays and premature aging. This innovative feature ensures that you can enjoy the sunshine without compromising your eye health or skin's youthfulness.

Complete UV Protection: blocks out 100% of harmful UVA and UVB rays, offering complete protection from the sun's most damaging effects.

Blue-Light Blocking: By filtering out blue light emitted by digital devices, EyeQLenz helps reduce eye strain and promote better sleep, making digital screen time safer and more comfortable.

Light Adaptive: The lenses quickly adjust their tint when moving between indoor and outdoor environments, providing optimal vision and comfort in any setting.

Advanced Coverage, Smart Choice: These lenses come with a scratch-resistant, water-repellent, and anti-reflective coating, ensuring your glasses withstand the rigors of daily use.

"With a product like EyeQLenz, Zenni is furthering its mission to make eye care more seamless and accessible for everyone," said Dr. Steven Lee, Head of Optical Product at Zenni. "This innovative lens integrates multi-spectrum technology [anti-infrared coating, blue light and UV blocking] to effortlessly protect your eyes in all lighting conditions for long-term health and vitality – all at an unbeatable price point."

EyeQLenz can be found exclusively on Zenni.com and is designed to fit in any frame available on Zenni, starting at $29.95. Learn more at Zenni.com/eyeqlenz

Chase is seen in a range of styles from the EyeQLenz collection, the brand's newest assortment of innovative lenses. The campaign was directed by Nathan Presley, shot by Phil Chester and Sara Byrne and styled by Avo Yermagyan.

Images of the new EyeQLenz campaign featuring Chase are available here .

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/press .

