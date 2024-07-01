Zenni Optical Partners with USA Volleyball and 2024 Olympic Beach Volleyball Team Members, Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss (TKN) To Launch Brand New Sports Performance Eyewear

Zenni's Sports Performance RX & Non-RX Sunglasses are designed to deliver unparalleled safety, performance and style for athletes

NOVATO, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer, today announced a new partnership with USA Volleyball (USAV) and with 2024 U.S. Olympic Beach Volleyball Team members, Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss (known collectively as "TKN") as its latest ambassadors to launch an innovative line of Sports Performance Sunglasses . Crafted to meet the rigorous demands of elite athletes like Kloth and Nuss, who will be showcasing them in Paris this summer, the collection also adapts to meet the needs of everyday athletes.

Zenni Optical is now an Official Partner of USA Volleyball, as the organization's official eyewear brand, and is committed to elevating athletes' performance with cutting-edge eyewear technologies tailored to their unique needs on the court and in the sand.

As Zenni's newest brand ambassadors, Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss bring unmatched expertise and experience to the partnership. Ranked No. 2 worldwide and winners of four international titles, Kloth and Nuss, based in Baton Rouge, are "rewriting the script" in beach volleyball. Their invaluable insights influenced the design and development of the Sports Performance Collection, ensuring it meets elite athlete standards. Designed specifically for sports enthusiasts, these sunglasses ensure optimal vision and protection during intense gameplay.

"As a beach volleyball athlete, my vision is crucial to our success, so making sure my eyes are always protected on the court is very important. I quite frankly could not play this sport without proper sunglasses," said Kristen Nuss. "I love this collection, especially the one lens that offers a seamless 180-degree view. They optimize my vision, allowing me to stay focused and fully immersed in the game."

Kloth echoed Nuss's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of eyewear in their sport.

"We have very little gear that enters the competition field with us. Glasses are one of the biggest and most important pieces of equipment," said Taryn Kloth. "Zenni has been such an amazing partner, always listening and incorporating our feedback to make the best product possible. Their commitment to excellence and athlete satisfaction is unmatched, and we're beyond excited to share these sunglasses with the world!"

"USA Volleyball is equally excited to begin this new partnership with Zenni Optical" said Jamie Davis, USAV president and CEO. "We strive to provide our athletes with the best possible tools to achieve competitive excellence and I am sure that the utilization of Zenni sunglasses on the court will provide our Olympians with a technological and stylish advantage".

About the New Sports Performance Sunglasses:

The collection, which includes 12 unisex styles, features advanced technologies and materials to meet the rigorous demands of high-impact sports including:

ApexRacer Pro: Lightweight, impact-resistant, 100% UVA/UVB protected polycarbonate lenses with prescription-ready curved design for full vision and eye protection. Ideal for athletes prioritizing full and optimal vision.

Lightweight, impact-resistant, 100% UVA/UVB protected polycarbonate lenses with prescription-ready curved design for full vision and eye protection. Ideal for athletes prioritizing full and optimal vision. Polycarbonate Impact-Resistant Lenses: Offer increased safety in physically demanding sports.

Offer increased safety in physically demanding sports. Polarized Lenses: Minimize glare from reflective surfaces, enhancing contrast and visibility during outdoor activities.

Minimize glare from reflective surfaces, enhancing contrast and visibility during outdoor activities. Rubberized Temple Tips and Nose Bridges: Provide optimal slip resistance by becoming tacky when the wearer sweats, ensuring the sunglasses stay securely in place.

Provide optimal slip resistance by becoming tacky when the wearer sweats, ensuring the sunglasses stay securely in place. High Wrap Frame Front: Ensures a secure fit, 360-degree protection from sun and glare and full peripheral vision.

Ensures a secure fit, 360-degree protection from sun and glare and full peripheral vision. Lightweight and Durable Frames: Constructed from durable TR-90 or Polycarbonate for long-lasting comfort and performance.

"Working with Taryn, Kristen, and USA Volleyball was a strategic decision and we couldn't be more thrilled with our partnership," said Veronica Alcaro, VP Brand of Zenni. "Their excitement and support for our new performance line was critically important for us. We deeply value working with athletes who not only excel in their sport but who share our commitment to excellence and integrity. We're cheering them on every step of the way and can't wait to see what they accomplish next in Paris!"

The Sports Performance Collection, available exclusively on Zenni.com , features frames priced between $29.95 and $49.95 offering a more affordable alternative to many higher-priced competitors.

Images of the new product and campaign featuring Taryn and Kristen are available here .

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zenni.com/press

About USA Volleyball

Founded in 1928, USA Volleyball is a non-profit organization recognized by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and World ParaVolley as the National Governing Body for the sport of volleyball including the disciplines of beach, indoor, sitting, snow and beach Paravolley in the United States. With more than 425,000 registered members, USA Volleyball conducts national championship events, coaching and officials certification programs, and grassroots development across all disciplines in a lifetime sport in which all can participate. USA Volleyball's teams have won an Olympic medal in every Olympic Games since 1984, five Paralympic medals since 2004 and numerous World Cup, World Championship and Continental Championship titles. USA Volleyball's women's teams are the reigning gold medalists in the Olympic indoor, beach and Paralympic events. The United States is the first country to have won a gold medal in each discipline at a single Summer Games. For more information on USA Volleyball, visit www.usavolleyball.org . #PathtothePodium

