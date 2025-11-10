Zenos Health Summit 2025 Concludes Transformative Three-Day Gathering of Global Longevity Leaders in Riyadh

Over 1,000 Global Leaders Convene for Inaugural Summit as Saudi Arabia Emerges as Hub for Wellness Innovation and Longevity Science

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Zenos Health Summit concluded with resounding success, bringing together over 1,000 global thought leaders, practitioners, investors, and innovators for three days of scientific exploration at the intersection of longevity, performance, and wellness. Hosted at the Bab Samhan Hotel in Riyadh, the summit featured 20 keynote sessions, 10 panel discussions, and represented four countries across three continents.

The gathering underscores Saudi Arabia's emergence as a global hub for health innovation and longevity science, attracting leading experts and practitioners from around the world. Attendee feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with 80% reporting the summit exceeded expectations and 90% expressing intent to return in 2026

Keynote highlights included Dr. Mark Hyman's "Young Forever: The Emerging Science of Longevity," Dr. Darshan Shah's "Medicine 4.0: A Unified Model for Longevity & Precision Health," and Dr. Jessica Shepherd's "Hormone Harmony." Ben Azadi explored cellular health in "Metabolic Freedom," and Gary Brecka presented "Biohack Your Biology." Closing sessions featured Dr. Vonda Wright's "UNBREAKABLE: Age with Power," Dr. Amy Shah on the gut–brain–hormone connection, and Tim Gray sharing practical optimization blueprints.

Beyond daytime programming, evenings featured immersive desert experiences combining gastronomy, performance, and art. The opening night—attended by His Royal Highness Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz—featured dining among hundreds of candles surrounding the Tree of Life, with performances by Aware and DJ Carlita. Subsequent evenings included headline sets by Bedouin and &friends, alongside world-renowned pianist Michel Fadel.

"The response to our inaugural summit has been extraordinary," said Mazen Karnaby, co-founder of Zenos Health. "What we've built here is just the beginning. In 2026, we'll return with an even more ambitious vision—expanding our programming, deepening our scientific conversations, and continuing to position Saudi Arabia as the epicenter of the global longevity movement."

For information about Zenos Health Summit 2026, visit www.zenoshealthsummit.com , and follow @zenoshealthsummit on Instagram.

About Zenos Health Summit

Founded by brothers Mazen and Marwan Karnaby, Zenos Health stands at the forefront of the wellness industry, delivering premium, science-backed supplements meticulously formulated in advanced, registered facilities in the United States. The company's mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health and unlock their fullest potential through clean, innovative, and highly effective solutions for optimal living.

SOURCE Zenos Health