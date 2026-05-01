Zensai Introduces Human Success Agent for Microsoft Agent 365, Redefining AI-Driven Learning and Human Success in the Flow of Work

Zensai's Human Success Agent strengthens Microsoft 365 environments with secure, compliant, and centrally managed AI learning experiences powered by Microsoft Entra

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai, the Human Success Platform helping organizations grow through AI-powered learning, engagement, and performance—all inside Microsoft 365—today announced the general availability of its Human Success Agent, a partner AI agent built on Microsoft Agent 365 that enables enterprises to turn workforce data into real-time, actionable insights.

"Our integration with Microsoft continues to be a cornerstone of how we bring innovation to market," said Andrew Roberts, Chief Product Officer at Zensai. "With the launch of our Human Success Agent on Microsoft Agent 365, we're enabling organizations to turn workforce insights into meaningful action, securely embedded in the flow of work across Microsoft 365. We're proud to integrate with Agent 365 and help organizations measure performance, engagement, and skills in real time."

For more than a decade, Zensai has worked alongside Microsoft at the forefront of innovation as a launch partner across Microsoft Viva, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Agent Store in Microsoft 365 Copilot and now Agent 365. Integrated into Agent 365 – the control plane for AI agents, Zensai's Human Success Agent allows organizations to securely manage workforce performance, engagement, and skill development related data in real-time and move from insight to action with confidence inside Microsoft 365.

"We're seeing a fundamental shift in how enterprises bring AI agents into the flow of work. Partners like Zensai are extending Microsoft 365 Copilot with agent-based experiences that help customers unlock more actionable insights across learning, engagement, and performance, directly in the flow of work." - Srini Raghavan, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Copilot & Agents Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp.

Zensai integrates Microsoft Entra's trusted governance, security, and enterprise AI agent orchestration capabilities, enabling organizations to access data from its Human Success Platform with confidence. With this integration, users can access Zensai's Human Success Platform from a SaaS application, an AI agent, or Copilot, enabling customers and Microsoft partners to realize immediate value while executing today and staying a step ahead for tomorrow.

While Zensai continues to push the boundaries of AI innovation alongside Microsoft, it also delivers trusted, secure, and widely adopted agentic capabilities already embedded within its Human Success Platform today.

"Zensai has transformed how we approach people development, enabling us to bring real-time people insights directly into the flow of work," said Vanessa Lehane, People Development Lead at Brigade Electronics. "Because Zensai's agentic AI is embedded directly into Microsoft 365, the Human Success Platform supports our workforce from conversations to skills-based development. We are looking forward to maturing our Human Success offering, using the Human Success Agent to bring learning, engagement, and performance insights directly into Microsoft 365 and provide our leadership team with more insightful data."

Zensai was among the first independent software vendors to launch an agent in the Microsoft Agent Store and has been featured in multiple Microsoft Build keynotes and sessions. Today, its Human Success Platform is trusted by more than 6,000 customers and millions of users across 60+ countries. Working closely with Microsoft product teams, Zensai ensures seamless integration across Teams and Microsoft 365, making AI-driven experiences more accessible within the flow of work. Recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor and a leader in AI by the Fosway Group, Zensai is shaping the future of Human Success inside the Microsoft ecosystem.

About Zensai

Zensai is the Human Success Platform where learning, engagement, and performance come together to help people grow at work. As the only AI‑powered talent development suite built fully inside Microsoft 365, Zensai meets employees where they already work - inside Teams and SharePoint - and makes progress part of the everyday flow. Powered by AI and trusted in 60+ countries, Zensai helps organizations turn strategy into habits, data into insight, and potential into performance. We're a G2 leader and a TIME Top 100 EdTech company. Built on purpose, designed for people, and grounded in real‑world results. Learn more at www.zensai.com

Media Contact:

Lynsey Rose

Head of Communications, Zensai

[email protected]

SOURCE Zensai