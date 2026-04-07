Zensai Launches The Human Success Playbook: A Leadership Tale for the Age of AI, Defining a New Operating Model for Human-First, AI-Powered Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai, the Human Success Platform helping organizations grow through AI-powered learning, engagement, and performance - all inside Microsoft 365 - today announced the upcoming release of The Human Success Playbook, available for preorder on Amazon via Kindle, a definitive guide for CEOs and leaders navigating the high-stakes intersection of AI, future of work, and people leadership. Set to release on May 4th 2026, the book outlines a clear framework for building high-performing, human-first, AI-enabled teams.

As AI reshapes the global business landscape, organizations are moving away from fragmented HR systems toward integrated, people-first strategies where AI and humans co-exist. Today's announcement builds on Zensai's strong customer momentum following the 2024 launch of its Human Success Platform, the only measurable and data-driven talent management solution that unites learning, employee engagement, and performance management in one continuous, AI-powered experience built natively inside Microsoft 365 and Copilot.

"Every CEO is urgently asking themselves how to use AI to help their organizations achieve more, while supporting their people," said Rasmus Holst, CEO of Zensai. "We wrote The Human Success Playbook to help companies meet that moment and give leaders proven strategies that drive real impact for their teams and their business."

Introducing: The Human Success Playbook

The Human Success Playbook is authored by Rasmus Holst, CEO of Zensai, Robin Daniels, Chief Business Officer, and Nina Carøe, Chief Human Success Officer. Together, they share a roadmap for organizations looking to evolve in the age of AI. Part strategic manual, part captivating business fable, the book is a must read for how to adopt a human-first operating model, leveraging agentic AI to enhance human potential, build continuous learning experiences that drive performance, and future-proof the workforce.

"We keep getting the question about how humans and AI will co-exist in the future, so we wanted to provide a guidebook designed to be read in a single sitting and discussed for years," said Nina Carøe, Chief Human Success Officer at Zensai. "It challenges everything you think you know about 'Human Resources' and outlines a clear, step-by-step approach to building human-led, high-performing organizations where AI enhances learning, growth, and connection."

Agentic AI as a Built-In Advantage at No Extra Cost

Central to Zensai's approach is built-in agentic AI, which goes beyond traditional AI automation to take proactive, context-aware action across the entire employee lifecycle. Embedded natively within the Human Success Platform, it recommends personalized learning paths, identifies performance gaps in real-time and drives meaningful engagement without constant prompting, enabling HR teams and managers to act faster and more strategically.

The company's agentic AI features are included natively in its Human Success Platform at no additional cost to customers, accelerating adoption and ensuring organizations can fully realize the value of AI from day one.

"Agentic AI shifts HR from reactive to proactive by anticipating needs, surfacing insights, and taking action in real-time," said Robin Daniels, Chief Business Officer at Zensai. "We believe agentic AI should be a built-in advantage for our customers, empowering HR leaders to scale impact while keeping people at the center of every business decision without paying extra for it."

A Culture That Reflects Its Mission

Zensai's leadership in AI innovation continues to earn recognition from industry analysts, reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in AI-driven HR technology. The company's upward trajectory on the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems further highlights this momentum, with Fosway Group recognizing Zensai as a Core Leader for the second consecutive year. This builds on its distinction as a top-ranked vendor in Fosway's 2025 AI in Learning Systems Market Assessment for live AI capabilities and innovation. Zensai was also recognized as a Leader in the Winter 2026 Market Reports by G2 based on verified customer feedback.

This validation is also reflected internally, with Zensai earning Great Place to Work certification for three consecutive years since 2023, highlighting its commitment to fostering a culture where employees can grow, perform, and thrive. Alignment between Zensai's mission and company culture strengthens its credibility as a trusted partner to organizations striving to become more human-first in the age of AI.

To learn more about The Human Success Playbook, visit zensai.com/book. You can also stop by Zensai's booth at SaaSiest 2026 (May 5 -6), ATD Los Angeles (May 17-20), and CPID Festival of Work (June 10-11) to get your copy!

About Zensai

Zensai is the Human Success Platform where learning, engagement, and performance come together to help people grow at work. As the only AI‑powered talent development suite built fully inside Microsoft 365, Zensai meets employees where they already work - inside Teams and SharePoint - and makes progress part of the everyday flow. Powered by AI and trusted in 60+ countries, Zensai helps organizations turn strategy into habits, data into insight, and potential into performance. We're a G2 leader and a TIME Top 100 EdTech company. Built on purpose, designed for people, and grounded in real‑world results. Learn more at www.zensai.com.

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SOURCE Zensai