Zensai Recognized on TIME's 2024 World's Top EdTech Companies List

Building its ongoing commitment to fostering an extraordinary, inclusive, and dynamic work environment, TIME's inaugural list ranks Zensai as No. 94 for its financial strength and industry impact

AARHUS, Denmark, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai , the only AI-powered learning, employee engagement and performance management platform built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, today announced it has been recognized as No. 94 on TIME's inaugural World's Top EdTech Companies 2024 . Presented by TIME and Statista Inc., this prestigious ranking acknowledges the top global companies advancing education through innovative technology.

This inaugural list was developed by TIME magazine in collaboration with global market research firm Statista, who conducted an in-depth evaluation process analyzing data from over 7,000 companies worldwide. After analyzing key adoption and growth metrics, such as financial strength and industry impact, Zensai emerged as one of 250 standout performers delivering excellence in online learning.

"We are honored that TIME has recognized Zensai's ongoing commitment to achieving greater human success, while empowering people and teams to exceed their goals," said Rasmus Holst, CEO of Zensai. "As today's learning landscape continues to evolve, it's clear that AI will remain paramount in shaping the future of learning and development. With Zensai's instantly effective and engaging learning experience, there are no bounds when it comes to fostering an inclusive and dynamic work environment for everyone."

The recognition highlights Zensai's increasing growth trajectory and prestigious industry accolades including, being globally certified a Great Place to Work and one of Denmark's Top 10 in Tech, furthering the company's human success ambition and ethos. Zensai's continued momentum reinforces its mission to make humans more successful through mastery of the right skills, combined with creating a people-first culture where learning, empowerment, and growth are the benchmarks for success.

Building on the recent launch of its Human Success Platform , Zensai is proud to introduce even more AI-powered content creation features, including AI coaching and an AI assistant, as part of its May 2024 release. Now, learning and development professionals can also harness AI course generation from text, quiz generation from video, and skills generation from text, saving time on administrative tasks and focusing their efforts on strategic planning and program execution.

To see TIME and Statista's full list, visit https://time.com/collection/worlds-top-edtech-companies-2024/. For more information on Zensai's solutions, visit https://zensai.com

About Zensai

Zensai, the leading Human Success Platform, seamlessly integrates into Microsoft 365 and Teams and is powered by AI. Our mission? To unlock human potential worldwide. With a global presence spanning 60+ countries and millions of users, Zensai revolutionizes employee development, engagement, and performance management. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, we redefine success metrics, offering a best-practice framework and solution for learning, engagement, and performance that is delivered in the Microsoft 365 environment. Driven by AI, designed for productivity, and aligned with your unique workflow. Learn more at www.zensai.com

