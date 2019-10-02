Zentera Systems Zero Trust Network Selected by Delta Electronics

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentera Systems, Inc., the leader in Zero Trust Networking for the digitally-transformed enterprise, announced that Delta Electronics has selected the CoIP Platform as a core security technology to connect and protect its internal development teams and worldwide infrastructure.

Delta is a global industry leader in power electronics, automation, and infrastructure. Delta's expansion into new businesses such as power systems for datacenters, industrial automation systems, and renewable energy has driven increasingly complex IT infrastructure that combines existing networks, high-performance datacenters, and development labs with cloud-based applications. The scale of these environments creates new challenges for protecting sensitive IP and customer data.

After thorough market research and evaluation, Delta selected Zentera's CoIP Platform to protect internal development teams, cloud resources, and converged IT/OT environments related to worldwide operations. The CoIP Platform builds a Zero Trust Network that provides granular zero-touch segmentation to reduce the enterprise attack surface. An existing office, lab, or IT/OT environment that is too complex to be secured by traditional segmentation strategies can be easily segmented at the application level. Furthermore, the Zero Trust Network connects distributed applications and workloads across any cloud. With the CoIP Platform, Delta can instantly deploy and reconfigure its network protection, all without modifying existing network infrastructure.

"With the CoIP Platform, we are able to protect our IP and segment our resources across worldwide infrastructures almost instantly," said Cally Ko, Delta's Chief Information Officer. "Zentera's flexible approach to cybersecurity has also given us support for our cloud business requirements and operational agility."

"Delta is one out of many enterprises seeing a growing sophistication in their network infrastructure today," said Jaushin Lee, Zentera's CEO. "Zentera's CoIP Platform helps companies shift their security focus from the network level to the application level, in order to safeguard hybrid applications and streamline cloud adoption."

About Zentera

Zentera is the leader in secure and agile infrastructure solutions for the digitally-transformed enterprise. The company's CoIP® Platform provides award-winning Zero Trust Networking, security, and multi-cloud connectivity that overlays on top of any infrastructure in any fragmented environment, allowing customers to be up and running in less than a day. The CoIP Platform has been deployed by global enterprises to secure employee and third-party network access for compliance, protect sensitive data against leaks, and instantly connect hybrid applications and containers running in the cloud and on-premises. The Silicon Valley-based company has received numerous recognitions, including Cool Vendor for Cloud Security by Gartner.

