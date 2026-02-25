ZENVIA announces plan to voluntary delist from the Nasdaq Capital Market and deregister with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia announces that it has notified the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") of its decision to voluntarily delist its Class A common shares from the Nasdaq Capital Market and that it intends to submit an application for deregistration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Plans regarding the delisting and deregistration are as follows:

1. Reasons for Delisting and Deregistration:

The voluntary decision to delist Zenvia's Class A common shares from Nasdaq and to cease to be an SEC reporting company was taken following Zenvia's board of directors review and consideration of a number of factors, including but not limited to, assessing the costs and benefits associated with being a publicly traded company, including the significant accounting, legal and other costs associated with remaining an SEC reporting company and the lack of an active trading market for Zenvia's securities which limited Zenvia's ability to rely on the U.S. public capital markets as a source of funding and liquidity. In addition, Zenvia considered the uncertainties of being able to regain and maintain compliance with the Nasdaq requirements for continued listing. On February 18, 2026, Zenvia issued a press release announcing that it had received a written notification from Nasdaq indicating that Zenvia no longer meets the continued listing requirements of maintaining a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share of Zenvia's Class A common shares. There is no assurance that Zenvia will be able to comply with this requirement and if Zenvia fails to regain and maintain compliance with the Nasdaq requirements for continued listing, Nasdaq could take action to delist Zenvia's Class A common shares involuntarily.

2. Upon delisting from Nasdaq, Zenvia's Class A common shares will not be listed on any exchange and any trading in Class A common shares would only occur in privately negotiated sales and potentially on an over-the-counter market. There is no guarantee, however, that a broker will make a market in Zenvia's Class A common shares and that trading thereof will occur on an OTC market or otherwise.

3. Planned schedule for Delisting from Nasdaq and Deregistration with the SEC:

February 25, 2026 Notice of voluntary delisting to NASDAQ. March 9, 2026 (planned) Filing of Form 25 with the SEC for delisting of Class A common shares from NASDAQ March 19, 2026 (planned) Delisting from NASDAQ to become effective. March 19, 2026 (planned) Filing of Form 15 with the SEC for deregistration with the SEC. Suspension of the duty to file reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (including 20-F and 6-ks) becomes effective immediately upon filing of Form 15.

Zenvia reserves its right in all aspects to postpone or withdraw the above filings prior to their effectiveness; if necessary, Zenvia will make any further announcement as required by the Nasdaq listing standards and other applicable laws.

