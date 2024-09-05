ZENVIA Reports Q2 2024 and H1 2024 Results

Normalized EBITDA of BRL 33.7 million in Q2 2024 and BRL 56.8 million in H1 2024

Strict cost control led G&A as % of revenues to 14.5% in H1 2024 from 18.5% in H1 2023

Promising early results of Zenvia Customer Cloud soft launch, with healthy levels of recurring revenue, churn and crossed adoption

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX solution in Latin America empowering companies to craft personal, engaging and fluid experiences throughout the customer journey, today reported its operational and financial metrics for the second quarter of 2024.

Cassio Bobsin, Founder & CEO of ZENVIA, said: "During the quarter, we kept our focus on rolling out Zenvia Customer Cloud, and we are pleased to report that the launch has been met with enthusiasm from our clients. We also released in June our cutting-edge Generative AI Chatbot solution, which delivers value in just under six minutes and, within two months of its launch, has already resulted in 99 chatbots developed by companies across eight sectors in Latin America. We are excited about the opportunities these innovations present and remain committed to driving continued growth and strengthening our leadership position in the market. Our team's dedication and the positive response from our clients underscore our confidence in the transformative potential of these solutions and our ability to exceed expectations as we move forward."

Shay Chor, CFO & IRO of ZENVIA, said: "We achieved another quarter of solid revenue growth in Q2 2024, with margins remaining within our guidance range, despite the fact that the revenue increase was mainly driven by large enterprises in both segments, which typically have lower margins. A key highlight of the quarter is the significant reduction in G&A expenses, which was down more than 10% YoY in Q2, attesting our continued commitment to rigorous cost control, and positively impacting our EBITDA. Looking ahead, we are focused on maintaining this momentum, rolling out Zenvia Customer Cloud and unlocking profitable value from our operations to keep deleveraging the business."

Key Financial Metrics (BRL MM and %) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY H1 2024 H1 2023 YTD Revenues 231.2 192.9 19.8 % 443.8 372.0 19.3 % Gross Profit 87.5 70.4 24.4 % 168.4 149.3 12.8 % Gross Margin 37.9 % 36.5 % 1.4p.p. 37.9 % 40.1 % -2.2p.p. Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit(1) 100.2 83.2 20.4 % 193.8 175.7 10.3 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin(2) 43.3 % 43.1 % 0.2p.p. 43.7 % 47.2 % -3.6p.p. Operating Loss (EBIT) 10.0 -7.0 n.m 0.3 -19.3 n.m Adjusted EBITDA(3)(5) 33.6 14.9 125.5 % 46.7 22.7 105.3 % Normalized EBITDA(4)(5) 33.7 14.9 126.1 % 56.8 22.7 150.0 % Loss of the Period (15.9) (15.2) 5.1 % (72.2) (31.9) 126.0 % Cash Balance 89.4 142.6 -37.3 % 89.4 142.6 -37.3 % Net cash flow from (used in) operating activities 18.1 32.8 -44.6 % 5.3 132.3 -96.0 % Total Active Customers(6) 11,849 14,740 -19.6 % 11,849 14,740 -19.6 % (1) For a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP Gross Profit to Gross Profit, see Selected Financial Data section below.

(2) We calculate Non-GAAP Gross Margin as Non-GAAP Gross Profit divided by revenue.

(3) For a reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA to Loss for the Period, see Selected Financial Data section below.

(4) For a reconciliation of our Normalized EBITDA to Loss for the Period, see Selected Financial Data section below.

(5) In December 2023, the Company identified that the allowance for expected credit losses and cost with amortization of intangibles was understated. The calculation was reassessed in the annual financial statements and Management has retrospectively revised the first six months of 2023 for comparison purposes.

(6) We define an Active Customer as an account (based on a corporate taxpayer registration number) at the end of any period that was the source of any amount of revenue for us in the preceding three months. We classify a customer from which we generated no revenue in the preceding three months as an Inactive Customer.

Highlights Q2 2024

Revenues totaled BRL 231.2 million , up 19.8% when compared to BRL 192.9 million in Q2 2023 as a result of both SaaS (+15.6% YoY) and CPaaS (+22.1%) expansion. CPaaS and SaaS saw growth mainly from large enterprise customers.

, up 19.8% when compared to in Q2 2023 as a result of both SaaS (+15.6% YoY) and CPaaS (+22.1%) expansion. CPaaS and SaaS saw growth mainly from large enterprise customers. Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit of BRL 100.2 million was up 20.4% YoY while Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin was mainly stable, up by 0.2 percentage points to the expected level of 43.3% YoY as highlighted in our guidance for 2024. This decrease is due to:

(i) Higher mix of CPaaS in the period, principally from large enterprises with lower margins; and

(ii) Lower SaaS margins, which also grew more in large enterprises with lower margins.

Total number of active customers decreased to 11.8k, being 6.8k from SaaS and 5.5k from CPaaS. This decrease reflects a client-base cleanup, combining the rollout of Zenvia Customer Cloud - that unifies SaaS clients' contracts - with a drop in smaller CPaaS clients which used lower volumes of SMS and were less profitable.

from SaaS and from CPaaS. This decrease reflects a client-base cleanup, combining the rollout of Zenvia Customer Cloud - that unifies SaaS clients' contracts - with a drop in smaller CPaaS clients which used lower volumes of SMS and were less profitable. Normalized EBITDA was positive BRL 33 .7 million in the quarter, up 126.1% from Q2 2023, benefiting from higher revenues and strict expense control.

.7 million in the quarter, up 126.1% from Q2 2023, benefiting from higher revenues and strict expense control. On June 19 , we announced the launch of our Generative AI Chatbot, a game-changing solution to revolutionize chatbot development, making it as simple and intuitive as a personal interaction and accessible to businesses of all sizes looking to improve and automate customer service. Key highlights include easy customization and efficient integration with multiple communication channels, ensuring a superior solution for all customer needs. Within two months of its launch, 99 chatbots were already developed by companies across eight industry sectors in Latin America .

, we announced the launch of our Generative AI Chatbot, a game-changing solution to revolutionize chatbot development, making it as simple and intuitive as a personal interaction and accessible to businesses of all sizes looking to improve and automate customer service. Key highlights include easy customization and efficient integration with multiple communication channels, ensuring a superior solution for all customer needs. Within two months of its launch, 99 chatbots were already developed by companies across eight industry sectors in . The migration of the client base to Zenvia Customer Cloud has already started, with a full rollout expected by the H1 2025. To date, we could observe healthy levels of recurring revenue, churn, and cross-adoption.

Highlights H1 2024

Revenues totaled BRL 443.8 million , up 19.3% when compared to BRL 372.0 million in H1 2023 as a result of both SaaS (+13.8% YTD) and CPaaS (+22.5%) expansion.

, up 19.3% when compared to in H1 2023 as a result of both SaaS (+13.8% YTD) and CPaaS (+22.5%) expansion. Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit of BRL 193 .8 million was up 10.3% YTD while Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin was down 3.6 percentage points YoY to the expected level of 43.7%.

.8 million was up 10.3% YTD while Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin was down 3.6 percentage points YoY to the expected level of 43.7%. Normalized EBITDA was positive BRL 56 .8 million in the quarter, up 150.0% from H1 2023, which is in line with our expectations and in line to deliver the full year guidance of BRL 120 million to BRL 140 million .

SaaS Business

SaaS Key Operational & Financial Metrics

(BRL MM and %) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY H1 2024 H1 2023 YTD Revenues 78.0 67.5 15.6 % 154.8 136.0 13.8 % Gross Profit 29.9 29.1 2.5 % 60.4 62.1 -2.6 % Gross Margin 38.3 % 43.2 % -4.9p.p. 39.0 % 45.6 % -6.6p.p. Non-GAAP Gross Profit(1) 42.5 42.0 1.3 % 85.9 88.4 -2.9 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin(2) 54.5 % 62.2 % -7.7p.p. 55.5 % 65.0 % -9.5p.p. Net Revenue Expansion (NRE) 100 % 116 % -16p.p. 100 % 116 % -16p.p. Total Active Customers(3) 6,770 6,888 -1.7 % 6,770 6,888 -1.7 % (1) For a reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit of our SaaS business segment to Gross Profit of our SaaS business segment, see Selected Financial Data section below.

(2) We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin of our SaaS business segment as Non-GAAP Gross Profit of our SaaS business segment divided by revenue of our SaaS business segment.

(3) We define an Active Customer as an account (based on a corporate taxpayer registration number) at the end of any period that was the source of any amount of revenue for us in the preceding three months. We classify a customer from which we generated no revenue in the preceding three months as an Inactive Customer.

In Q2 2024, our SaaS business Revenue went up 15.6% YoY to BRL 78.0 million, compared to BRL 67.5 million in Q2 2023, primarily from large enterprise customers, especially in the Consulting business that has a low base of comparison in Q2 2023. In H1 2024, our SaaS business revenue increased 13.8%.

As a result, Q2 2024 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit was mainly stable, up 1.3% YoY to BRL 42.5 million from BRL 42.0 million. It is worth noting that the soft launch of Zenvia Customer Cloud began at the end of Q1 2024, and the team is focused on rolling out all functionalities by Q4 2024, when we expect to launch the full marketing campaign.

The revenue increase came mostly from large enterprises that carry lower margins, leading to lower Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin from SaaS. Despite being down by 7.7 percentage points YoY to 54.5%, this margin level is expected, given that the large enterprise business carries lower margins when compared to the pure software business of circa 50%. For the same reason, in H1 2024, our Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit was down 2.9%, which resulted in an expected decrease of 9.5 percentage points in our Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin.

CPaaS Business

CPaaS Key Operational & Financial Metrics

(BRL MM and %) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY H1 2024 H1 2023 YTD Revenues 153.2 125.5 22.1 % 289.0 235.9 22.5 % Non-GAAP Gross Profit(1) 57.7 41.2 39.8 % 108.0 87.3 23.7 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin(2) 37.6 % 32.9 % 4.8p.p. 37.4 % 37.0 % 0.4p.p. Total Active Customers(3) 5,506 8,647 -36.3 % 5,506 8,647 -36.3 % (1) For a reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit of our CPaaS business segment to Gross Profit of our CPaaS business segment, see Selected Financial Data section below.

(2) We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin of our CPaaS business segment as Non-GAAP Gross Profit of our CPaaS business segment divided by revenue of our CPaaS business segment.

(3) We define an active customer as an account (based on a corporate taxpayer registration number) at the end of any period that was the source of any amount of revenue for us in the preceding three months. We classify a customer from which we generated no revenue in the preceding three months as an inactive customer.

Our CPaaS business reported Net Revenues of BRL 153.2 million in Q2 2024, up 22.1% YoY, while Non-GAAP Gross Profit increased 39.8% YoY to BRL 57.7 million from BRL 41.2 million in Q2 2023. Non-GAAP Gross Margin reached 37.6%, compared to 32.9% in Q2 2023, mainly due to opportunities of unusually high margins with certain large enterprises.

In H1 2024, our CPaaS business reported Net Revenues of BRL 289.0 million, up 22.5% YTD, with our Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit increasing at a similar rate, leading to a Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin of 37.4%, up 0.4 p.p. YoY.

It is worth noting that the decrease in the active customer base was primarily due to the clean-up and removal of smaller CPaaS clients who were not generating revenue. This move reflects our focus on retaining customers that contribute with revenues and EBITDA generation as attested by the 22% increase in CPaaS top line and 40% increase in Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit during the quarter.

Consolidated Financial Results

Revenue

Consolidated revenues in Q2 2024 totaled BRL 231.2 million, up 19.8% YoY, reflecting the increases of 22.1% in CPaaS and 15.6% in SaaS. In H1 2024 consolidated revenues totaled BRL 443.8 million, up 19.3% YTD, reflecting the increases of 22.5% in CPaaS and 13.8% in SaaS. The soft launch of Zenvia Customer Cloud began at the end of Q1 2024, and the team is focused on rolling out all functionalities by Q4 2024, when we expect to launch the full marketing campaign.

Profitability

Our Consolidated Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit went up by 20.4% YoY in Q2 2024 to BRL 100.2 million, mainly reflecting the 39.8% increase in CPaaS Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit. Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin was stable YoY, up by 0.2 p.p. to 43.3% in Q2 2024 from 43.1% in Q2 2023. Higher than expected CPaaS margins were able to offset lower SaaS margins, as the latter also expanded more with large enterprise customers. In addition, we had a higher share of CPaaS in the revenue mix, of 66.3% in Q2 2024 compared to 65.0% in Q2 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2024 was positive BRL 33.7 million, compared to BRL 14.9 million in Q2 2023. The 125.5% increase is mainly due to higher revenues and stricter expense control. Normalized EBITDA amounted to BRL 56.8 million in H1 2024, which compares to BRL 22.7 million in the same period of 2023. Our LTM Normalized EBITDA has reached BRL 110.2 million in June 2024, which puts us on track to delivering on the 2024 guidance.

Reiterating FY 2024 Guidance



FY 2024 Guidance Revenue BRL$930 - $970 million Y/Y Growth 15% - 20% Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin 42% - 45% Normalized EBITDA BRL$120 - $140 million

Conference Call

The Company's senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the results and business outlook on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 10:00 am ET. To access the webcast presentation, click here.

Additional information regarding Zenvia can be found at https://investors.zenvia.com.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

The following selected financial information are preliminary, unaudited and are based on management's initial review of operations for the second quarter of 2024.

Income Statement



Q2 H1

2024 2023 Variation 2024 2023 Variation

(non-audited) (restated) (non-audited) (restated)

(in thousands of R$) ( %) (in thousands of R$) ( %) Revenue 231,159 192,919 19.8 % 443,795 371,966 19.3 % Cost of services -143,624 -122,533 17.2 % -275,403 -222,631 23.7 % Gross profit 87,535 70,386 24.4 % 168,392 149,335 12.8 % Selling and marketing expenses -26,001 -24,807 4.8 % -53,360 -52,249 2.1 % General and administrative expenses -33,293 -37,348 -10.9 % -64,563 -68,795 -6.2 % Research and development expenses -14,071 -11,109 26.7 % -28,867 -25,113 14.9 % Allowance for expected credit losses -1,464 -3,708 -60.5 % -6,895 -21,977 -68.6 % Other income and expenses, net -2,690 -451 496.5 % -14,406 -536 2587.7 % Operating gain (loss) 10,016 -7,037 -242.3 % 301 -19,335 -101.6 % Financial expenses -37,895 -17,125 121.3 % -105,133 -35,849 193.3 % Finance income 438 3,987 -89.0 % 7,472 6,612 13.0 % Financial expenses, net -37,457 -13,138 185.1 % -97,661 -29,237 234.0 % Loss before taxes -27,441 -20,175 36.0 % -97,360 -48,572 100.4 % Deferred income tax and social contribution 14,011 7,793 79.8 % 30,094 19,639 53.2 % Current income tax and social contribution -2,507 -2,788 -10.1 % -4,927 -3,006 63.9 % Loss for the period -15,937 -15,170 5.1 % -72,193 -31,939 126.0 %













Loss attributable to Owners of the Company -16,045 -15,226 5.4 % -72,419 -32,065 125.9 % Non-controlling interests 108 56 92.9 % 226 126 79.4 %

Balance Sheet





December 31, 2023

(audited) June 30, 2024

(non-audited)



(in thousands of R$) Assets





Current assets

250,331 304,179 Cash and cash equivalents

63,742 89,411 Trade and other receivables

148,784 170,326 Recoverable assets

28,058 27,555 Prepayments

5,571 9,871 Other assets

4,176 7,016 Advances to Acquisition













Non-current assets

1,461,233 1,480,788 Restricted Cash

6,403 6,749 Prepayments

1,109 713 Other Assets

10 10 Deferred Tax Assets

91,971 122,065 Property, plant and equipment

14,413 20,855 Intangible assets

1,347,327 1,330,396







Total assets

1,711,564 1,784,967











December 31, 2023

(audited) June 30, 2024

(non-audited)



(in thousands of R$) Liabilities





Current liabilities

607,374 622,848 Trade and other payables

353,998 374,933 Loans, borrowings and Debentures

36,191 73,527 Liabilities from acquisitions

134,466 99,936 Employee benefits

50,085 47,811 Tax liabilities

18,846 16,991 Lease liabilities

2,056 1,962 Deferred revenue

11,547 7,591 Taxes to be paid in installments

185 97 Derivative and Financial Instruments

-









Non-current liabilities

215,243 341,236 Liabilities from acquisitions

160,237 187,096 Loans, borrowings

51,605 56,037 Provisions for tax, labor and civil risks

1,721 1,744 Lease liabilities

752 1,834 Employee Benefits

615 1,478 Derivative financial instruments

- 92,757 Taxes to be paid in installments

313 290







Equity

888,947 820,883 Capital

957,525 1,007,522 Reserves

247,464 206,887 Foreign currency translation reserve

3,129 (2,188) Other components of equity

283 283 Accumulated losses

(319,591) (392,010) Non-controlling interests

137 389







Total equity and liabilities

1,711,564 1,784,967

Indebtness



Interest December 31, 2023

(audited) June 30, 2024

(non-audited) (in thousands of R$) Working capital 100% CDI+2.51% to 6.55% and 8.60% 69,667 113,730 Debentures 18.16 % 18,129 15,834 Total

87,796 129,564

Cash Flow



Q2 H1

2024

(non-audited) 2023

(restated) 2024

(non-audited) 2023

(restated)

(in thousands of R$) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 18,134 32,758 5,269 132,318 Net cash used in investing activities -21,078 -14,735 -33,507 -17,438 Net cash from (used in) financing activities 21,459 -31,548 54,793 -69,914 Exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents -629 -2,918 -886 -2,630 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 17,886 -16,443 25,669 42,336

Special Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents certain Non-GAAP financial measures, which are not recognized under IFRS, specifically Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our SaaS business segment, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our CPaaS business segment, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin for our SaaS business segment, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin for our CPaaS business segment, Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA. A Non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure financial performance but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable GAAP measure. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized meanings and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures adopted by other companies. These Non-GAAP financial measures are used by our management for decision-making purposes and to assess our financial and operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. We also believe that the disclosure of our Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our SaaS business segment, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our CPaaS business segment, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin for our SaaS business segment, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin for our CPaaS business segment, Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA. Flow provides useful supplemental information to investors and financial analysts and other interested parties in their review of our operating performance. Potential investors should not rely on information not recognized under IFRS as a substitute for the IFRS measures of earnings, cash flows or profit (loss) in making an investment decision.

The following table shows the reconciliation for our consolidated Non-GAAP Gross Profit and consolidated Non-GAAP Gross Margin:



Q2 H1 Consolidated 2024

(non-audited) 2023

(non-audited) 2024

(non-audited) 2023

(non-audited)

(in thousands of R$) Gross profit 87,535 70,386 168,392 149,335 (+) Amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations 12,654 12,850 25,439 26,361 Non-GAAP Gross Profit(1) 100,189 83,236 193,831 175,696 Revenue 231,159 192,919 443,795 371,966 Gross margin(2) 37.9 % 36.5 % 37.9 % 40.1 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin(3) 43.3 % 43.1 % 43.7 % 47.2 % (1) We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit plus amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations.

(2) We calculate gross margin as gross profit divided by revenue.

(3) We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin as Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue.

The following tables shows the reconciliation for the Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin for our

SaaS and CPaaS business segments:



Q2 H1 SaaS Segment 2024

(non-audited) 2023

(non-audited) 2024

(non-audited) 2023

(non-audited)

(in thousands of R$) Gross profit 29,871 29,144 60,440 62,060 (+) Amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations 12,654 12,850 25,439 26,361 Non-GAAP Gross Profit(1) 42,525 41,994 85,879 88,421 Revenue 77,977 67,467 154,797 136,049 Gross margin(2) 38.3 % 43.2 % 39.0 % 45.6 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin(3) 54.5 % 62.2 % 55.5 % 65.0 % (1) We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our SaaS business segment as gross profit for our SaaS business segment plus amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations for our SaaS business segment.

(2) We calculate gross margin for our SaaS business segment as gross profit for our SaaS business segment divided by revenue of our SaaS business segment.

(3) We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin for SaaS business segment as Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our SaaS business segment divided by revenue for our SaaS business segment.



Q2 H1 CPaaS Segment 2024

(non-audited) 2023

(non-audited) 2024

(non-audited) 2023

(non-audited)

(in thousands of R$) Gross profit 57,652 41,241 107,952 87,275 (+) Amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations 0 0 0 0 Non-GAAP Gross Profit(1) 57,652 41,241 107,952 87,275 Revenue 153,182 125,455 288,998 235,917 Gross margin(2) 37.6 % 32.9 % 37.4 % 37.0 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin(3) 37.6 % 32.9 % 37.4 % 37.0 % (1) We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our CPaaS business segment as gross profit for our CPaaS business segment plus amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations for our CPaaS business segment.

(2) We calculate gross margin for our CPaaS business segment as gross profit for our CPaaS business segment divided by revenue of our CPaaS business segment.

(3) We calculate Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin for CPaaS business segment as Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit for our CPaaS business segment divided by revenue for our CPaaS business segment.

The following table shows the reconciliation for our Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA:



Q2 H1

2024

(non-audited) 2023

(non-audited) 2024

(non-audited) 2023

(non-audited)

(in thousands of R$) Loss for the period -15,937 -15,170 -72,193 -31,939 Current and Deferred Income Tax -11,504 -5,005 -25,167 -16,633 Financial expenses, net 37,457 13,138 97,661 29,237 Depreciation and Amortization 23,582 21,935 46,379 42,068 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 33,598 14,898 46,680 22,733 Earn-outs -80 - - 10,161

Normalized EBITDA(2) 33,678 14,898 56,841 22,733 (1) We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as loss for the period adjusted by income tax and social contribution (current and deferred), financial expenses, net, depreciation and the goodwill impairment.

(2) We calculate Normalized EBITDA as the Adjusted EBITDA adjusted by non-cash impacts from earn-out adjustments.

SOURCE Zenvia