ZENVIA sets agenda for 2023 second quarter results

News provided by

Zenvia

31 Jul, 2023, 18:00 ET

SÃO PAULO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX platform in Latin America empowering companies to transform their customer journeys, today announced that its fiscal 2023 second quarter and first half results will be released after the market close on Wednesday August 16, 2023.

Zenvia's senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the financial and operating results on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 10:00 am ET. To access the webcast presentation, click here.

Additional information regarding Zenvia, including a replay of the webcast when available, can be found at https://investors.zenvia.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Caio Figueiredo

Fernando Schneider

[email protected]

Media Relations – Grayling

Lucia Domville – (646) 824-2856 – [email protected]

Masha Toulokhonova – (650) 690-5952 – [email protected]

 

 

About ZENVIA
ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for end-consumers through its unified CX SaaS end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer experience from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital-first and hyper-contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's unified end-to-end CX SaaS platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer views, journey designers, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. ZENVIA's shares are traded on Nasdaq, under the ticker ZENV.

SOURCE Zenvia

