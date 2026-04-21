Zenwise Introduces Metabolism + Gut to Support Digestion, Satiety, and Metabolic Balance

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenwise today announces the launch of Metabolism + Gut, a daily prebiotic fiber and probiotic formula designed to help promote satiety, support digestive regularity, and support a strong gut barrier through a gut-first approach to metabolism.

Zenwise Metabolism + Gut formula supporting digestion, satiety, and metabolic balance

The formula combines 6g of clinically studied Fibersol® prebiotic fiber and 2 billion CFU of OPTIBIOME® BS50 probiotic to support digestion and metabolic function. Fibersol® promotes fullness, supports a healthy glucose response, and nourishes beneficial gut bacteria, while OPTIBIOME® BS50 works quickly to support digestive comfort and the metabolism of fats and sugars.

Zenwise is expanding its approach to gut health with solutions designed to go beyond digestion and address the broader role the gut plays in appetite and metabolic function. With Metabolism + Gut, the brand continues to build on its gut-first philosophy by developing products that support multiple interconnected systems, helping consumers feel more balanced, satisfied, and in control of their daily routines.

"At Zenwise, we focus on creating solutions that support how people actually live day to day," said Sal Aziz, CEO of Zenwise. "Metabolism + Gut brings that to life with a gut-first approach to metabolic health."

The product is vegan, allergen-free, and unflavored for seamless use. Simply mix one stick pack into water or any beverage of choice daily.

Based in Carlsbad, California, Zenwise continues to advance its mission of delivering science-backed, gut-first solutions designed to integrate seamlessly into modern wellness routines.

For more information, visit zenwise.com.

SOURCE Zenwise